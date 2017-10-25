Kaiser Permanente reopened its Santa Rosa hospital and emergency department on Wednesday, following an emergency evacuation and closure on Oct. 9 due to the wildfires.

While the medical center was not damaged by the fire, due to the fire’s proximity to the building the hospital has undergone extensive cleaning, restocking, and evaluation prior to reopening.

“Our commitment to the health and safety of our patients and staff is our highest priority,” said Judy Coffey, R.N., senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Marin-Sonoma, in a statement. “We are grateful to our wonderful physicians, nurses and staff — over 200 of whom lost their homes in this disaster — for their ongoing commitment and dedication and pleased to reopen our doors to the community.”

Kaiser Permanente medical offices at 401 Bicentennial Way reopened on Monday, Oct.16. Medical Offices on Round Barn and Old Redwood Hwy remain closed. Rohnert Park medical offices and Mental Health and Wellness offices on Mercury Way are open.

On Oct. 9, Kaiser physicians, nurses and staff quickly mobilized to safely evacuate all of the hospitalized and emergency department patients as fires rapidly approached the hospital. Patients were transferred to other Kaiser Permanente facilities and community hospitals in the area. The entire evacuation took about three hours.

“Our main focus that morning was to do everything that we could to ensure that our patients were evacuated safely and transferred to the appropriate level of care where they could continue to be treated and heal,” said Josh Weil, MD, assistant physician-in-chief for Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa.

Members with questions about scheduled appointments should contact the Appointment and Advice Call Center at 866-454-8855. In addition, video visits and telephone appointments are available for primary care needs. For questions about pharmacy services, including redirecting mail order prescriptions, call the Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy Call Center at 888-218-6245.