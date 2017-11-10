Santa Rosa Community Health’s Vista campus, at 3569 Round Barn Circle in Santa Rosa, was destroyed in the firestorm that hit Northern California, with extensive fire, smoke, heat, and water damage, the organization announced Nov. 7.

The Vista campus was a 42,500-square-foot health center with 56 exam rooms, and suffered about $16 million in damage. It will be closed for more than a year as it is rebuilt.

The health care organization’s largest campus served approximately 24,000 people per year, who received comprehensive primary care and behavioral health services.

The Lombardi campus, on Lombardi Court, has absorbed most of the patients and 180 employees displaced by the Vista closure.

The Vista campus normally generates $15 million in patient visit reimbursement revenue annually, or $1.25 million per month.

Even with the planned expansion of hours within its existing clinics, Santa Rosa Community Health anticipates revenue loss of $750,000 per month due to a reduction in reimbursed patient visits.

The organization’s clinics provide medical, dental and mental health services to medically underserved people, regardless of their ability to pay.

It is the largest health center network in the North Bay. Since its founding in 2001, SRCHC has grown from 5,000 patients in one location to 50,000 at nine campuses.

Donations are being accepted at SRCHC.