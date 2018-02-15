Santa Rosa’s Center for Well-Being has announced the resignation of its executive director of 11 years, Alena Wall.

She has taken a new role as part of the Regional Community Benefit team for Oakland-based health maintenance organization Kaiser Permanente.

Jennifer McClendon, manager of business development and strategy for the past three years, will serve as interim executive director as the center begins the executive-search process.

“Under Alena’s guidance over the past 11 years, she established strong financial growth, deepened the quality of clinical programs, facilitated community leaders to promote health, and leaves behind a legacy of collaboration with many community health partners,” Jo Sandersfeld, president of the board of directors, said in a statement.

Through Wall’s leadership, Center for Well-Being’s partnerships grew significantly including the addition of Heartworks Phase 2 cardiac rehabilitation services; a collaboration between the Center, NCMA, St. Joseph Health and Sutter Health in providing and expanding services to patients recovering from heart disease.

“We greatly benefited from the passion, energy, and expertise of Alena’s work at the center. She built a strong team of professionals who nominated the center as a Best Place to Work in Sonoma County earning the 2017 recognition. We are confident the staff will continue to grow and strengthen the services and mission of the Center,” Sandersfeld said.

Center for Well-Being is a nonprofit that promotes wellness in the community by offering classes to prevent and curb the effects of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and more. The center mentors community leaders — from teens to seniors — to take up the mantle for nutrition and active living, teaching about the health impacts of tobacco, alcohol and other drugs while also promoting policies that ensure healthy environments.