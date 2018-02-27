Ace Barash, M.D., has been named medical officer of Adventist Health Howard Memorial, formerly Frank R. Howard Memorial Hospital, in the northern Mendocino County city of Willits.

Aside from his new leadership role, the hospital stated Barash will also continue his role as director of inpatient care, overseeing the care of those hospitalized.

Barash returned to Howard in 1998 after a hiatus during which he engaged in the private practice of internal medicine. He has served as a physician in the region for nearly four decades and first cared for patients in the emergency room at the hospital in 1983.

He is now part of the Measure B Citizens Oversight Committee, which is tasked with, among other duties, reviewing an annual audit of expenditures and providing recommendations for the county board of supervisors on the implementation of the mental health initiative that passed last year.

The hospital is part of Roseville-based Adventist Health, a faith-oriented nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities in California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.