It’s time for a little lunchtime dignity at the office. So long to sad brown paper sacks, desiccated Lean Cuisines warmed up in a dirty microwave, and worst of all, whatever stinky thing you had for dinner last night that’s making us all wretch at our desks.

(I make it a practice to publicly humiliate anyone with the chutzpah to bring a steaming plate of fish stew, garlic curry or, god forbid, tuna salad near my workstation.) That’s why I’m convinced that Redwood Credit Union’s new Grove Cafe is the future of the office lunch.

Read more at SonomaMag.com.