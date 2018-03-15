The California Artisan Cheese Festival, takes place March 23-25, at a new location, the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

Backers said the festival will attract more than 2,500 people.

Among them will be artisan cheesemakers, vendors, authors, chefs, brewers, winemakers and turophiles. The three-day public event includes cheese tastings, pairings, seminars and demonstrations, farm and creamery tours, and a culinary competition. Tickets are available at www.artisancheesefestival.com.

“It’s thrilling to have grown the festival to the point where it makes sense to move to the Santa Rosa county fairgrounds, bringing thousands of excited visitors to a community recently devastated by wildfires. We’re partnering with local first responders as judges for the Best Bite competition. And, we’ll be able to accommodate larger crowds for the incredibly popular Marketplace. This year’s festival will no doubt be the best yet,” said Judy Groverman Walker, executive director of the festival.