Responsibilities with your company:

Commercial Insurance Sales “Business Insurance”. Generate new revenue/growth opportunities for the agency through insurance development and risk management services to our clients.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Practicing leadership, community engagement and fostering a degree of professionalism to inspire and motivate others with integrity.

Years with company

17

Length of time in current position

15

No. companywide employees

180

No. that report to you:

3

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Becoming the first woman to organically make partner in an organization comprised of male ownership.

Greatest professional challenge

Striking a healthy work-life balance.

Best advice received

Align passion with purpose and influence with your vision.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Becoming the first woman to make partner.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Embracing the evolution of technology while fostering strategic innovation and progressive ideas with flexibility.

Next professional goal

My professional goal is a continuous goal of being a lifelong student of the business and becoming a better version of myself to serve our clients, staff & our community.

Education

Sonoma State University

Hometown

Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities

Redwood Empire Food Bank; former board member of Young Professional’s Network, Girls on the Run, Girl Scouts, St. Rose School

Mentor/admired businessperson

Robb Daer is an extraordinary leader in our organization whom I admire and respect.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Value added services

Typical day at the office

Total chaos!

Best place to work outside of your office

Health Club

Hobbies

I am an avid runner and typically log 50 miles per week for my own sanity. I enjoy hiking, baking and I’m always up for a good Pinterest craft project that typically becomes a Pinterest fail.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

Kindergarten teacher.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Run a full marathon.

First job

File clerk at The Appraisal Center.

Social media you most use

Facebook

Favorite book

“The Gifts of Imperfection,” Dr. Brene’ Brown

Favorite movie

Gosh, this is tough. It’s a tossup between “Farris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Sixteen Candles” and “Pretty Woman.”

Favorite after-work drink

A refreshing Moscow mule.

Last vacation

Maui, Hawaii

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Being successful and driven, but most of all being a good mother.