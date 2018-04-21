Responsibilities with your company:
Commercial Insurance Sales “Business Insurance”. Generate new revenue/growth opportunities for the agency through insurance development and risk management services to our clients.
In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?
Practicing leadership, community engagement and fostering a degree of professionalism to inspire and motivate others with integrity.
Years with company
17
Length of time in current position
15
No. companywide employees
180
No. that report to you:
3
Greatest professional accomplishment:
Becoming the first woman to organically make partner in an organization comprised of male ownership.
Greatest professional challenge
Striking a healthy work-life balance.
Best advice received
Align passion with purpose and influence with your vision.
Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months
Becoming the first woman to make partner.
What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?
Embracing the evolution of technology while fostering strategic innovation and progressive ideas with flexibility.
Next professional goal
My professional goal is a continuous goal of being a lifelong student of the business and becoming a better version of myself to serve our clients, staff & our community.
Education
Sonoma State University
Hometown
Santa Rosa
Community/nonprofit activities
Redwood Empire Food Bank; former board member of Young Professional’s Network, Girls on the Run, Girl Scouts, St. Rose School
Mentor/admired businessperson
Robb Daer is an extraordinary leader in our organization whom I admire and respect.
Buzz word from your industry you hate the most
Value added services
Typical day at the office
Total chaos!
Best place to work outside of your office
Health Club
Hobbies
I am an avid runner and typically log 50 miles per week for my own sanity. I enjoy hiking, baking and I’m always up for a good Pinterest craft project that typically becomes a Pinterest fail.
What you wanted to be when you grew up
Kindergarten teacher.
#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40
Run a full marathon.
First job
File clerk at The Appraisal Center.
Social media you most use
Favorite book
“The Gifts of Imperfection,” Dr. Brene’ Brown
Favorite movie
Gosh, this is tough. It’s a tossup between “Farris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Sixteen Candles” and “Pretty Woman.”
Favorite after-work drink
A refreshing Moscow mule.
Last vacation
Maui, Hawaii
What does your mom or dad brag most about you?
Being successful and driven, but most of all being a good mother.
Age: 37
Commercial Insurance Sales
George Petersen Insurance Agency
175 College Ave, Santa Rosa 95401
707-525-4150