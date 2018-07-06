Employers whose insurance companies offer Spanish-speaking services for Hispanic and Latino employees will not only have better-informed employees, they may see reduced costs, like for workers compensation, according to area insurers.

Statistics show that Hispanic and Latino workers are among the highest population to be injured on the job.

In California alone, the Hispanic and Latino population recorded 148 fatal occupational injuries in 2016, the second-highest among all race or ethnic origins, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic’s most recent figures. The bureau also reports California as having the largest Hispanic population in the country, with 15.3 million as of 2016.

“I started the Latinos in the Workplace Conference over 13 years ago after learning that Latinos were among the highest fatality groups in the nation,” said Michael Lopez, vice president of Santa Rosa-based Vantreo Insurance Brokerage.

It’s a stark reality for business owners, but the good news is that of all the types of insurance they are required to carry, workers compensation is the one they have the most control over, Lopez said.

He explained how it works: Every business has an experience modification rate, which is a number insurance companies use to assess both past cost of work-related injuries and future chances of risk. Every business starts at 1.00, which is average. The lower the rate, the lower employers pay for workers comp insurance premiums.

When a business has a baseline number that rises over 1.00, the financial impact can be costly, Lopez said.

“Typically, if you’re over 1.25, you’re on OSHA’s radar,” which can result in a company paying 25 percent more for their insurance premiums, he said. On the other hand, companies that report no lost-time claims to their insurance carriers can have an experience modification rate as low as 0.50. So instead of paying 25 percent more, now you’re paying 50 percent less because you can control your (claims).”

The most effective way to keeping workers comp claims down is through extensive on-the-job safety education, and that’s critical for the Spanish-speaking population to understand, Lopez said.

“Speaking Spanish and having materials in Spanish is vital in getting the (safety) message across, because a lot of Latino workers want to do well for their employers,” he said. “They don’t want to rock the boat, so when they say ‘yes’ to everything, they really mean ‘no.’”

Business owners must recognize that this translates to a lack of understanding and can lead to problems, both for the employee and for the employer’s ledger.

Lopez said he realized years ago that Spanish-speaking employees are much more engaged and enthusiastic when learning from bilingual trainers rather than translators alone.

“I saw something that blew me away,” Lopez said, while observing Spanish-speaking employees at a training conference. “They were like sponges … they were eager to learn, having fun and were into it.”

Lopez said he recognized translation services are not enough, and that it’s important to teach Anglo business owners how to educate their Latino workforce.

“I started educating employer groups and started doing trainings,” Lopez said. “I also realized that middle-level managers are the key ambassadors of the organization. They see what’s going on so I (wanted to) empower them to be effective leaders.”

Like the Spanish-language trainings Vantreo offers, Arrow Benefits Group in Petaluma also has identified that need and taken action. In January, Arrow launched a Spanish language division called Alianza, which means “alliance” in English.