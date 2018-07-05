The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on construction projects and on property and casualty insurance agencies.

The Construction Projects list is ranked by value of phase under construction during 2018.

The Property/Casualty Insurance Agencies list is ranked by 2017 premium volume, then by total staff.

Detailed information from the lists are available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.