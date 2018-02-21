Panic buttons sought for MeToo hotel housekeepers

Piggybacking on the #MeToo movement, support is gaining momentum nationwide to protect hotel housekeepers from sexual harassment by guests, by requiring hotels to provide them with panic buttons.

In California, just such a bill (Assembly Bill 1761) was introduced on Jan. 4.

Sexual harassment of hotel room cleaners is fairly widespread. A 2016 survey of nearly 500 housekeepers in Chicago found 58 percent of hotel workers said they had been sexually harassed by a guest. More than 49 percent of workers have had a guest answer the door naked.

The report, titled “Hands Off, Pants On,” was issued by the Chicago chapter for Unite Here, a union that represents hospitality workers nationwide.

Further, nearly 15 percent have been cornered by a guest; nearly 10 percent have been touched; and up to 25 percent have either felt pressured for dates or sexual favors or received unwanted sexual attention or gestures

Nearly all, 96 percent of the housekeepers said they would feel safer if they were equipped with a wearable panic button, according to the report.

The buttons are worn or carried and can either emit a loud noise or a strobe light, and cost about $12–$29.

The concept is not new. Since 2013, New York City housekeepers in unionized hotels have been equipped with the buttons.

The move was in response to a union effort after a maid accused Dominique Strauss-Kahn, then-leader of the International Monetary Fund, of sexual assault, according to numerous reports. She sued him and the suit was settled for $1.5 million in 2012.

Seattle and Chicago joined the fray in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

In Seattle, hotel workers carry electronic whistles and GPS-equipped buttons to alert security or iPads with emergency alert functions.

In Las Vegas, the union representing tens of thousands of hotel workers have asked casino operators to provide the buttons as well.

Hyatt Hotels has also issued panic buttons for housekeepers across all of its hotels, including the Andaz Napa in downtown Napa. All 15 housekeepers there were issued the buttons last year, and no one has had to use it yet, according to the hotel.

Oxford Hotels and Suites, with nationwide locations, has been discussing the issue and will make a decision in the next month, said Gennero Filice, assistant general manager at Oxford Suites Sonoma County in Rohnert Park.

With 600,000 hotel rooms, there are 99,000 maids and housekeepers in California, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

County measures are already in place as of this month in the unincorporated areas of Sacramento County where hotels with 25 rooms or more are required to provide housekeepers with panic buttons. The effective date is still being determined, according to a county spokesperson.

The county doesn’t specify what kind of device the hotels must provide for their housekeepers and other employees, but stated that they “can be used quickly and easily to create a noise loud enough to alert others to the employee’s location.”

According to Lynn Mohrfeld, president and CEO of the California Hotel & Lodging Association, the industry’s state lobbying organization, there are “a ton of issues” with a portion of the current proposal for panic buttons.

According to the California bill, any complaint backed by evidence including a statement given under penalty of perjury would result in the hotel’s obligation to ban that customer from the entire hotel for three years.