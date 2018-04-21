Responsibilities with your company:

Creating and implementing the strategic vision of the company, leading and coordinating the internal operations of our team of teams, shaping the values and standards of the company, understanding our operating environment and maneuvering the company to dominant position in it, balancing the yield of the present with the necessary investment in the future, and serving as the link between the organization, customers, the market, technology, shareholders, stakeholders, the economy, and society.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I have spent my adult life pursuing challenges that force me to grow, seeking self-improvement. All in the quest to better develop my ability to help others achieve their highest potential and always finding ways to give back to the community that built me.

Years with company:

1

Length of time in current position:

1 year

No. companywide employees:

26

No. who report to you:

5

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Being selected as the president of the Redwood Empire Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Greatest professional challenge:

Growing and leading two young organizations operating in a burgeoning and evolving regulatory landscape while helping legislators and regulators better understand the industry they are shaping. And, concurrently developing strategies for businesses to increase competitiveness and long-term viability in a market with yet to be resolved legal complexities.

Best advice received:

“Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not: nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not: the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.” Calvin Coolidge.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months:

Being selected to build and lead Pacific Expeditors.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Currently, the economy at large is favorable. We are preparing reserves and strategies to mitigate the impact of the next phase of economic super cycle.

Next professional goal:

Build a world-class organization that provides unparalleled services, superb compensation, benefits, and growth opportunities for our team, and strengthens local enterprises through business leadership.

Education:

Master’s degree in corporate diplomacy from Norwich University; certificate in International Law and Organizations from American University; Bachelor’s in politics from the University of San Francisco; associate of arts degree from Santa Rosa Junior College.

Hometown:

Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities:

I was vice president of fund development for the Redwood Empire Council of the Boy Scouts and was subsequently elected as the president of the council, where I served until February of 2018. I continue to serve on the Redwood Empire Council on the Fund Development Committee. I also volunteered for the American Legion and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Mentor/admired businessperson:

Jack Welch and General Fox Conner.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

I enjoy observing how the lexicon of my industry continuously evolves towards traditional business communications without losing its unique character.

Typical day at the office: