Responsibilities with your company:
I manage the day to day operations of the firm including client relations, business development, legal deliverables, attorney and staff supervision, and administering the business of the Firm.
In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?
I was one of the youngest people in my class when I entered law school at the age of 22. At age 25 I graduated, passed the bar and moved to Santa Rosa to practice as an attorney. I opened up my practice in 2011, and since then, we have expanded to 15 employees in three offices across the state.
Years with company
6.5
Length of time in current position
6.5
No. companywide employees
15
No. that report to you:
15
Greatest professional accomplishment:
I started my practice by cashing out my sick and vacation time from the County of Sonoma and hung a shingle out of a single room office attached to a lobby in a class c building. Since then I have grown the practice to where it is today.
Greatest professional challenge
Starting, growing, and sustaining the firm through a period of hypergrowth in a volatile industry.
Best advice received
Pay attention to what matters and your family matters most.
Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months
I reorganized my management team which led to comprehensive firm wide improvements
What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?
We are constantly evaluating our offerings and gearing our client services to meet the needs of the volatile cannabis economy.
Next professional goal
To have my six attorney firm become a 10 attorney firm.
Education
UC Santa Cruz BA legal studies; USF School of Law; JD
Hometown
Sebastopol
Community/nonprofit activities
We are involved with our childrens’ preschool, Little League, and karate when we’re not hiking or gardening
Mentor/admired businessperson
Elon Musk- Not a mentor but truly inspirational
Buzz word from your industry you hate the most
Canna-Business/ Canna-Law, etc..
Typical day at the office
Back to back appointments from 9-6 p.m.
Best place to work outside of your office
On my patio next to my pool
Hobbies
Gardening, hiking, travel, snowboarding
What you wanted to be when you grew up
Attorney
#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40
Work/Life Balance
First job
Food preparer, souplantation
Social media you most use
Favorite book
“Light in August,” Faulkner
Favorite movie
“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”
Favorite after-work drink
Gin Martini
Last vacation
Germany and France- We took the family to a wedding in Stuttgart for my old high school exchange partner and drove all the way through the Rhone Valley, Alps, and to the South and France ending in Nice before going back to Paris.
What does your mom or dad brag most about you?
‘You know my son, not the doctor, the lawyer’ (Jewish Mother)
Age: 37
CEO/Managing Attorney
Rogoway Law Group
115 Fourth St., Santa Rosa 95401
707-526-0420
www.rogowaylaw.com