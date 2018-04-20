Responsibilities with your company:

I manage the day to day operations of the firm including client relations, business development, legal deliverables, attorney and staff supervision, and administering the business of the Firm.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I was one of the youngest people in my class when I entered law school at the age of 22. At age 25 I graduated, passed the bar and moved to Santa Rosa to practice as an attorney. I opened up my practice in 2011, and since then, we have expanded to 15 employees in three offices across the state.

Years with company

6.5

Length of time in current position

6.5

No. companywide employees

15

No. that report to you:

15

Greatest professional accomplishment:

I started my practice by cashing out my sick and vacation time from the County of Sonoma and hung a shingle out of a single room office attached to a lobby in a class c building. Since then I have grown the practice to where it is today.

Greatest professional challenge

Starting, growing, and sustaining the firm through a period of hypergrowth in a volatile industry.

Best advice received

Pay attention to what matters and your family matters most.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

I reorganized my management team which led to comprehensive firm wide improvements

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We are constantly evaluating our offerings and gearing our client services to meet the needs of the volatile cannabis economy.

Next professional goal

To have my six attorney firm become a 10 attorney firm.

Education

UC Santa Cruz BA legal studies; USF School of Law; JD

Hometown

Sebastopol

Community/nonprofit activities

We are involved with our childrens’ preschool, Little League, and karate when we’re not hiking or gardening

Mentor/admired businessperson

Elon Musk- Not a mentor but truly inspirational

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Canna-Business/ Canna-Law, etc..

Typical day at the office

Back to back appointments from 9-6 p.m.

Best place to work outside of your office

On my patio next to my pool

Hobbies

Gardening, hiking, travel, snowboarding

What you wanted to be when you grew up

Attorney

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Work/Life Balance

First job

Food preparer, souplantation

Social media you most use

Facebook

Favorite book

“Light in August,” Faulkner

Favorite movie

“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”

Favorite after-work drink

Gin Martini

Last vacation

Germany and France- We took the family to a wedding in Stuttgart for my old high school exchange partner and drove all the way through the Rhone Valley, Alps, and to the South and France ending in Nice before going back to Paris.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

‘You know my son, not the doctor, the lawyer’ (Jewish Mother)