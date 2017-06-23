s
s
Critics: RateBeer a sellout?

CYNTHIA SWEENEY

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | June 23, 2017, 4:23PM


RateBeer’s reputation as one of the most reliable craft beer rating websites in the world could be teetering.

ZX Ventures, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s venture capital arm, and “global disruptive growth group and incubator,” has purchased a minority stake in the online beer ratings site that annually hosts an awards ceremony and festival in Santa Rosa.

RateBeer’s Executive Director, Joe Tucker, announced the deal June 2 in a weekly newsletter.

The site rates craft beer, outlets and retailers from around the world, and releases annual scores online, based on voter input. As of 2016, the site got more than 1 million hits a month, with 100,000 unique ones.

Last year, 500 people attended RateBeer’s awards ceremony in Santa Rosa, and more than 2,000 attended the accompanying beer festival.

According to its website ZX Ventures has a strong quantitative focus and data-driven approach to understanding future beer markets.

Some industry stakeholders believe that AB InBev will now have access to information that could be used in the global brewer’s fight to recapture market share lost to a growing contingent of small and independent craft beer makers over the last decade.

Longtime brewmaster and founder of Napa Smith Brewery, Don Barkley, said he, like a lot of brewers, has been paying attention to this development.

“I consider it a very insidious approach by large brewers to worm their way into influencing the craft beer culture, ultimately as a way of promoting their own mega products,” he said.

Barkley also said it was a smart, offensive move for a large brewer, while merely buying up small breweries is more of a defensive move.

“Moving into a beer rating kind of deal quietly and insidiously is definitely an offensive move by a large brewer to capture and maintain and take back market share from the little guys,” he said.

With net sales of $45 billion, AB had 45 percent of the beer market share in the U.S. in 2016. The global beer giant bought its tenth craft brewer in May, North Carolina’s Wicked Weed Brewing.

As a result of the union, at least two breweries have asked to be removed from RateBeer’s site.

Sam Calagione, the founder of Dogfish Head, based in Delaware, has requested that RateBeer remove all Dogfish Head beer products and reviews from the website “immediately” and also urged other independently owned craft breweries to do the same.

In a letter on his website, he said ZX Venture’s stake in the website violates at least five guidelines in the “Act Independently” section of the Society of Professional Journalist Code of Ethics, and called the union a “blatant conflict of interest.”

“It is our opinion that this initiative and others are ethically dubious and that the lack of transparency is troubling,” he wrote.

Shane C. Welch, the founder of Sixpoint Brewery in New York, has also asked RateBeer to remove all products from the website, as reported in the New York Times.

“It purports to be an objective, consumer-driven site. But there is a massive conflict of interest,” he said.

As of June 23, RateBeer had not removed either brewery from the site.

Tucker, who runs RateBeer from Portland, wrote in the weekly newsletter that RateBeer had “implemented an additional measure so that other brewers, industry watchers, journalists and others can view cumulative scores and ratings on a regular basis… offering the same access to data that AB InBev will have.”

ZX Ventures reiterated that it will get the same access as everyone else.

“This was about supporting Joe Tucker and helping him grow the platform especially internationally,” said René Paula, who runs ZX’s legal and corporate affairs. “At ZXV we care about helping beer as a whole category—yes our parent would benefit. There is huge value for the beer community to have a platform like RateBeer, which offers tools to help the consumer best navigate the countless beer offerings….A well informed consumer is better for the entire beer industry.”

Tucker’s motivation to join with AB InBev, he said, was that as the only full-time employee he was over-taxed and the company needed more resources.

“It’s with relief and gratitude that the site has finally received the resources and infrastructure it needs to move forward and develop for the coming technical challenges and opportunities. I’ve never been more excited about RateBeer’s future and our ability to achieve new heights,” he wrote.

Although divulged earlier this month, the deal is not exactly new. It closed in October, according to Tucker’s June 2 letter.

It went unannounced, however—to both the public and RateBeer stakeholders—because the two sides wanted to get “points on the board” to prove the value of the partnership without the “disruption” of making it public, Tucker wrote.

“In hindsight, we should have anticipated the controversy around that acquisition. We should have been more upfront in addressing that concern,” Pedro Earp, the chief disruptive growth officer for ZX Ventures told the New York Times. He insisted that RateBeer would maintain its independence, recognizing that “the whole success is going to depend on the credibility of the platform.”

Cynthia Sweeney covers health care, hospitality, residential real estate, education, employment and business insurance. Reach her at Cynthia.Sweeney@busjrnl.com or call 707-521-4259.

