Critics: RateBeer a sellout?

RateBeer’s reputation as one of the most reliable craft beer rating websites in the world could be teetering.

ZX Ventures, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s venture capital arm, and “global disruptive growth group and incubator,” has purchased a minority stake in the online beer ratings site that annually hosts an awards ceremony and festival in Santa Rosa.

RateBeer’s Executive Director, Joe Tucker, announced the deal June 2 in a weekly newsletter.

The site rates craft beer, outlets and retailers from around the world, and releases annual scores online, based on voter input. As of 2016, the site got more than 1 million hits a month, with 100,000 unique ones.

Last year, 500 people attended RateBeer’s awards ceremony in Santa Rosa, and more than 2,000 attended the accompanying beer festival.

According to its website ZX Ventures has a strong quantitative focus and data-driven approach to understanding future beer markets.

Some industry stakeholders believe that AB InBev will now have access to information that could be used in the global brewer’s fight to recapture market share lost to a growing contingent of small and independent craft beer makers over the last decade.

Longtime brewmaster and founder of Napa Smith Brewery, Don Barkley, said he, like a lot of brewers, has been paying attention to this development.

“I consider it a very insidious approach by large brewers to worm their way into influencing the craft beer culture, ultimately as a way of promoting their own mega products,” he said.

Barkley also said it was a smart, offensive move for a large brewer, while merely buying up small breweries is more of a defensive move.

“Moving into a beer rating kind of deal quietly and insidiously is definitely an offensive move by a large brewer to capture and maintain and take back market share from the little guys,” he said.

With net sales of $45 billion, AB had 45 percent of the beer market share in the U.S. in 2016. The global beer giant bought its tenth craft brewer in May, North Carolina’s Wicked Weed Brewing.

As a result of the union, at least two breweries have asked to be removed from RateBeer’s site.

Sam Calagione, the founder of Dogfish Head, based in Delaware, has requested that RateBeer remove all Dogfish Head beer products and reviews from the website “immediately” and also urged other independently owned craft breweries to do the same.

In a letter on his website, he said ZX Venture’s stake in the website violates at least five guidelines in the “Act Independently” section of the Society of Professional Journalist Code of Ethics, and called the union a “blatant conflict of interest.”

“It is our opinion that this initiative and others are ethically dubious and that the lack of transparency is troubling,” he wrote.

Shane C. Welch, the founder of Sixpoint Brewery in New York, has also asked RateBeer to remove all products from the website, as reported in the New York Times.

“It purports to be an objective, consumer-driven site. But there is a massive conflict of interest,” he said.

As of June 23, RateBeer had not removed either brewery from the site.

Tucker, who runs RateBeer from Portland, wrote in the weekly newsletter that RateBeer had “implemented an additional measure so that other brewers, industry watchers, journalists and others can view cumulative scores and ratings on a regular basis… offering the same access to data that AB InBev will have.”