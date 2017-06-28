In Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties covered by North Bay Business Journal, Napa County produces more than twice the annual crop value per person compared to Sonoma County, but Napa’s agricultural output is nearly all wine grapes. Sonoma County grows lots of wine grapes, too, but also produces milk, livestock and poultry.

Napa put out about $3,900 in agricultural value per person per year, according to 2015 crop reports. Sonoma was second, with $1,500 per person a year; Solano came third, with $820; and Marin was fourth, with $430 a year for each person. Two of the counties, Napa and Marin, have released figures for 2016.

Napa’s total output in 2015 was $553 million. The output grew to $737 million in 2016, with $730 million of that from wine grapes.

Counties ranked by 2015 output

Sonoma County’s total output in 2015 was $757 million with 500,000 population.

Napa County total output was $553 million with only 142,000 people.

Solano County came in third with $354 million and 431,000 population.

Marin County had $111 million and 261,000 people.

Agricultural output in Solano County is far more diverse than that of Napa County, with tomatoes ($42 million), walnuts ($38 million) and nursery products ($38 million) at the top, followed by alfalfa ($35 million) and cattle ($28 million).

Marin’s top agricultural products are livestock products ($43 million, mostly organic milk) and livestock ($32 million).

Sonoma County produced more than half its output in wine grapes ($447 million), followed by milk ($119 million), and livestock products ($53 million) and livestock ($46 million).

Napa’s 2015 mono-crop agricultural production was $553 million with 99 percent of that from wine grapes. It’s the same in 2016, with $737 million and 99 percent from wine grapes.

Sources: Livestock and crop 2015 reports, Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties (Marin and Napa, 2016 reports available)

Population for the four counties in 2014: Sonoma County, 500,000; Solano County, 431,000; Marin County, 261,000; Napa County, 142,000.

