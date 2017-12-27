After being pulled over Friday outside Ukiah in a truck hauling 1,875 pounds of cannabis, employees with a Mendocino County marijuana distribution company showed a CHP officer a county-issued business license and documents for their medical marijuana collective.

Their bosses, the founders of Ukiah-based Old Kai Distribution, thought the documents were enough proof they were complying with new state and local laws for the cannabis industry, a phased rollout that began with local rules and is culminating in January, when the state begins handing out California licenses for marijuana businesses.

But law enforcement said those laws don’t yet apply, and during the Dec. 22 encounter near North State Street and Pomo Lane north of Ukiah, seized the truck and marijuana, citing the driver and a passenger with misdemeanor possession of cannabis for sale and unlawful transportation of cannabis.

The case illustrates the conflicts remaining between agencies trying to coax cannabis operators away from the black market and agencies trying to enforce anti-drug trafficking laws. It also shows the hurdles facing businesses aiming to survive and comply with a complicated series of fast-changing laws that began with the state asking local jurisdictions to be the first to legitimize cannabis businesses.

Old Kai founders Lucas Seymour and his business partner, Matthew Mandelker, say law enforcement investigators are operating on outdated rules and undermining California’s yearslong effort to get local cannabis operators to join the newly regulated market.

“We’re a licensed entity,” Seymour said. “We have all the paperwork. All of our employees are aboveboard. We have payroll, pay stubs, workers’ comp. We’re not trying to scam anyone.”

Officer Jake Slates, a spokesman for the CHP’s Ukiah office, said he couldn’t comment on the case because the investigating officer was out of the office. Speaking generally, Slates said there is no lawful avenue to transport commercial marijuana until 2018.

“Let’s say they went through and got all the documentation and it’s 100 percent legal — it’s still illegal because it’s before Jan. 1, 2018,” Slates said.

But a spokesman for the California Bureau of Cannabis Control said Tuesday that medical marijuana businesses with local licenses and permits can operate before January.

At stake is 1,875 pounds of cannabis plants and the livelihoods of six cannabis farmers and one distribution business. The plant material was mostly trim and unmanicured dried flowers and was en route to Old Kai’s Ukiah warehouse where it would be weighed, broken down into batches, and tested for pesticides and fungus. Then it would be taken to various manufacturers, mostly to be made into concentrates used in vape cartridges.

Old Kai’s attorney, Joe Rogoway, issued a letter Dec. 25 to the CHP and several Mendocino County departments including the Sheriff’s Office and Mendocino Major Crimes Task Force demanding law enforcement preserve the evidence. Rogoway said he spoke with Mendocino County lawyers who said they would try to ensure the evidence is preserved and not destroyed.

Mendocino County Counsel Katharine Elliott learned about the incident Tuesday morning and was looking into the matter, but declined to comment specifically on the case. Her office is closed this week and the lawyer with most knowledge about the county’s cannabis rules was not available to comment on whether Old Kai was in full compliance, Elliott said.