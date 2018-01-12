Sonoma Brands has announced it has secured $60 million in funds to be directed at investing in innovative specialty food products.

The venture-capital fund will also be expanding from an incubator model into new product development.

Sonoma Brands also announced that its gourmet marshmallow company, SmashMallow, is now an independent entity, after closing a $10 million funding round with Velocity Made Good Partners, a private-equity investment firm in San Francisco.

Finance veteran David Lacy has been named as the company’s CEO. He is the former vice president of finance at baby food brand Plum Organics, former chief financial officer and interim chief operating officer of Krave, and most recently, former CFO at personalized nutrition startup Habit.

The product will be distributed throughout Target stores.

Sonoma Brands was launched in 2015 by local entrepreneur Jon Sebastiani after he sold his five-year old Sonoma-based Krave Jerky to Hershey for an estimated $220 million. He is the great-grandson of the founder of Sebastiani Vineyards in Sonoma.

Following the sale of Krave, Sebastiani invested in Dang Foods, a Berkeley-based company that makes chips out of coconuts and onions, and has annual sales nearing $20 million. He also invested in Zupa Noma, a healthy, ready-to-eat soup.

Sonoma Brands also launched Smashcrispy, a rice crispy treat, an extension of SmashMallow, in November 2017.