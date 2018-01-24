Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, a Novato-based biotech company that develops drugs for rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, priced shares on Jan. 23 for a public stock offering that could raise nearly $250 million in capital.

On Tuesday the company priced each share at $57 for the offering of 4.4 million shares. The offering is expected to close by Friday, Jan. 26.

The company is not profitable, with accumulated deficit of about $751 million, according to a report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in November. In 2016, the company lost almost $246 million.

For the nine months through Sept. 30, 2017, Ultragenyx lost $220 million. In November, Ultragenyx acquired Dimension Therapeutics for $152 million. Dimension Therapeutics, founded in 2013 and based in Cambridge, does advanced gene therapy, especially for diseases of the liver.

The Ultragenyx offering is managed by J.P. Morgan Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs & Co. and Cowen.

Ultragenyx, which went public in 2014 (NASDAQ: RARE), was founded in 2010 by Emil Kakkis, its CEO. Kakkis, a physician in pediatrics and medical genetics, worked previously as medical director for 11 years at BioMarin Pharmaceutical before launching Ultragenyx. Kakkis also founded the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases, a non-profit foundation dedicated to biotech innovation.

The board chairman of Ultragenyx is Daniel Welch, executive partner of Sofinnova Ventures, a private-equity firm in Menlo Park. Another board member, Lars Ekman, is also an executive partner of Sofinnova Ventures.