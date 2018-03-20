BioMarin Pharmaceutical, based in Novato, plans further expansion in Marin County, with plans submitted for a building at 999 Third Street in San Rafael.

The 20-year-old company makes treatments for rare genetic diseases that primarily hit children. So far the company has brought six products to market.

“We are in the midst of a decade-long transformation from a small, one or two product company into a profitable, growing company with a robust portfolio of products, a few of which have significant potential,” said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, chairman and CEO.

“We have about 1,700 people located in Novato and San Rafael,” said Debra Charlesworth, spokesperson for BioMarin. “We are continually evaluating expansion opportunities at both of our North Bay hubs to meet our anticipated corporate needs. We are currently in the planning phase for property located at 999 Third Street in downtown San Rafael.”

That address has about 3 acres and was formerly occupied by PG&E. Plans call for an office building 62 feet tall on Third Street. Demolition at the property is being completed, and soil testing is underway.

The site is about two blocks from BioMarin’s existing campus at San Rafael Corporate Center on Second Street and Lincoln Avenue. The company also has several offices and laboratories in the Bel Marin Keys area of Novato, near Ultragenyx headquarters.

The company has also looked at constructing an office building at 755 Lindaro St. in San Rafael.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical was founded in 1997 and went public in 1999. For all of 2017, BioMarin had revenue of $1.3 billion, up 18 percent from revenue in 2016. The company is not profitable, and lost $117 million in 2017.

In 2018, the company expects revenue of about $1.5 billion and a net loss of $115 million to $165 million.