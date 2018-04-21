In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

In the North Bay we share far more similarities than differences. I’m about working together towards our common goal of a sustainable, resilient community.

Years with company

5

Length of time in current position

2 months

No. companywide employees

21,000

No. that report to you:

4

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Being a part of PG&E’s response to Napa Earthquake, Lake County fires and North Bay fires. Being able to contribute in a small way to restoring normalcy to the community after a disaster is a great honor, as is supporting our crews working in extremely difficult conditions to restore power and gas as quickly as possible.

Greatest professional challenge

Right now. We need a more resilient power grid to deal with the new normal of climate change and its going to take strong partnerships with the community to get it done.

Best advice received

It’s not a single piece of advice as much as the model set by my former boss, Congressman Mike Thompson. Time and again I saw Mike forgo the politically expedient route to cast the vote he felt was best for his district. Mike taught me that there is a true north and doing the right thing is always paramount, even if it is more difficult.

Next professional goal

I’m new to management, so my goal is becoming the best boss I can be.

Education

BA, political science, University of California, Santa Barbara; proud graduate of Napa High School

Hometown

Napa

Community/nonprofit activities

Board of directors, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber; chair, Chamber Political Action Committee Advisory Board; LIME Foundation Board of Directors; Foster Kids Fund, Napa

Typical day at the office

I’ll let you know when it happens!

Hobbies

Playing with my kids, playing guitar, learning piano, fantasy baseball

What you wanted to be when you grew up

MLB shortstop, then member of Congress

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Making sure my kids can ride a bike, tie their shoes, whistle and snap.

First job

Shining shoes and renting out tuxedos at Williamson & Co. in Napa.

Social media you most use

Twitter

Favorite book

This is a bit morbid, but “1984” by George Orwell. A necessary and powerful reminder of the fragility of the democracy we’ve built and how we must continue to fight for it.

Favorite movie

“The Big Lebowski”

Favorite after-work drink

Beer Baron in Santa Rosa

Last vacation

To my wife’s family cabin deep in Gallatin National Forest in West Yellowstone, Montana in the dead of winter. It required a 30-minute snowmobile ride (after a 14 hour drive with two small children) to get to, the temp was 5 degrees most of the trip, and it was somehow amazing. Big Sky gets in your blood.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

That’s an easy one -- the grandchildren.