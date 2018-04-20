s
Pandey of Santa Rosa's Blentech Corp. wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018

Age: 35

International Sales Manager

Blentech Corporation

2899 Dowd Drive, Santa Rosa, 95407

707-523-5949

www.blentech.com

Responsibilities with your company:

In the current position of International sales manager, I collaborate with our customers to define pre-sales specifications, focused on solving their key issues, for our internal team. I manage a force of international sales representatives working in over 30 countries for scoping and design of custom equipment manufactured in our factory.

Internally I am involved in developing sales execution strategy and planning growth of our business globally.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Creating local jobs and helping food processors around the world in making food safe, economical and nutritious, through my expertise in food processing and business.

Years with company

7

Length of time in current position

3

No. companywide employees

86

No. that report to you:

0

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Dedicating last 15 years of my life, learning and working in food processing, I see myself come a long way. My hard work felt recognized when I was inducted by Alpha Epsilon - The Honor Society of Agricultural, Biological & Food Engineering. A society of professionals that stands for high ideals of the engineering profession, to give recognition to those agricultural, biological and food engineers who manifest worthy qualities of character, scholarship and professional attainment, and to encourage and support such improvements in the agricultural, biological and food engineering profession that make it an instrument of greater service to mankind.

Greatest professional challenge

Taking the industry out of food! My greatest challenge has been educating some food processors who want to industrialize* their food production lines for ease of processing.

At Blentech our belief has always been to make industrial food machines that can cook, like a chef, similar to the traditional way. At the same time as a bay area food technology company we bring the idea of an equality, good-taste and nutritional without compromising on automation and efficiency. It has been hard to keep the industry out of the food!

*Industrialize- installing tanks, heat exchangers, pumps, etc. for making products that would have been made quite differently in a traditionally way.

Best advice received

Remembering when I was a kid my father used to sometime say at the dinner table “Think of a person who is starving before you waste a single grain of food.” His advice always resonates with me helping food processor improve their processes and save food wastage.

In the back of mind somehow I know that every grain saved will help feed those who are not fortunate enough.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

My most important event in past 12 months was on-boarding a new sales representation team in South Africa. Being an emerging market this has been one of the most rewarding experience for me to promote Blentech’s outreach into the major food processing markets internationally. It is great to see that these driven individuals share the same mindset as our company and are now working hard to grow our company’s share in South African market.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

The food processing industry is changing rapidly and consumer focus is shifting towards high quality ingredients and well balanced nutritional label for all prepared foods. Online retail companies like Amazon, Blue Apron, Plated, Home Fresh etc. are changing the food retail chain scenario.

Age: 35

International Sales Manager

Blentech Corporation

2899 Dowd Drive, Santa Rosa, 95407

707-523-5949

www.blentech.com

It is certainly interesting times to be making connected food processing machines that can help support sustainable food production practices and fit into current versatile production settings. Blentech has taken a note of this shift and has been actively evolving itself with the growing change. A greater cause to make food better and belief to help improve production for our customers is ingrained in Blentech’s culture. The business has been continuously improving creating more jobs in the bay area and increased sales then any other time in the history of the company.

Next professional goal

Before I turn 40 I want to hold the highest sales position in our company. I will reach here by adding value for our customers, strong work ethics and continually honing my skills.

Education

I have completed my a master of science degree in biological and agricultural engineering from Texas A&M University in 2009 and a bachelor of technology degree in food technology from Mahatma Gandhi University in India, in 2005.

Hometown

Richmond

Community/nonprofit activities

I have been an active member of IFT institute of food technology, Phi Tau Sigma - Society of food scientists and Alpha Epsilon - Society of food engineers. I raise public awareness for new ways of treating cancer and have also created donations for American Cancer Society through Facebook.

Mentor/admired businessperson

I greatly admire business acumen of Randall Horn - (board member and acting vice president of Blentech and also founder of Zobmondo!! Entertainment, a board game company and The Whole Bean Company) and having him as a mentor. His support and teachings have greatly help me sharpen my business skills.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Food slurry

Typical day at the office

Starting my day early with calls to Europe in the morning, going about my regular work day tasks and then ending my day by calls to Asia and Oceania in the evenings.

Best place to work outside of your office

On a nice park bench at the bay trail in Richmond Marina

Hobbies

Long distance roller blading, wood-working, and making artwork and various prototype models in my garage.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

A pilot

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Be a sales leader at Blentech

First job

Research scientist for fats and oils program developing blends of cardio-protective oils and bio-diesel from used fats and oils sources.

Social media you most use

LinkedIn and Facebook

Favorite book

“The Alchemist” - by Paulo Coelho

Favorite movie

“The Shawshank Redemption”

Favorite after-work drink

A glass of dry creek zinfandel!

Last vacation

Hiking the Torres Del Paine in Patagonia Chile.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

About how well-traveled their son is, visiting so many countries in such short time.