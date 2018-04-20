Responsibilities with your company:

In the current position of International sales manager, I collaborate with our customers to define pre-sales specifications, focused on solving their key issues, for our internal team. I manage a force of international sales representatives working in over 30 countries for scoping and design of custom equipment manufactured in our factory.

Internally I am involved in developing sales execution strategy and planning growth of our business globally.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Creating local jobs and helping food processors around the world in making food safe, economical and nutritious, through my expertise in food processing and business.

Years with company

7

Length of time in current position

3

No. companywide employees

86

No. that report to you:

0

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Dedicating last 15 years of my life, learning and working in food processing, I see myself come a long way. My hard work felt recognized when I was inducted by Alpha Epsilon - The Honor Society of Agricultural, Biological & Food Engineering. A society of professionals that stands for high ideals of the engineering profession, to give recognition to those agricultural, biological and food engineers who manifest worthy qualities of character, scholarship and professional attainment, and to encourage and support such improvements in the agricultural, biological and food engineering profession that make it an instrument of greater service to mankind.

Greatest professional challenge

Taking the industry out of food! My greatest challenge has been educating some food processors who want to industrialize* their food production lines for ease of processing.

At Blentech our belief has always been to make industrial food machines that can cook, like a chef, similar to the traditional way. At the same time as a bay area food technology company we bring the idea of an equality, good-taste and nutritional without compromising on automation and efficiency. It has been hard to keep the industry out of the food!

*Industrialize- installing tanks, heat exchangers, pumps, etc. for making products that would have been made quite differently in a traditionally way.

Best advice received

Remembering when I was a kid my father used to sometime say at the dinner table “Think of a person who is starving before you waste a single grain of food.” His advice always resonates with me helping food processor improve their processes and save food wastage.

In the back of mind somehow I know that every grain saved will help feed those who are not fortunate enough.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

My most important event in past 12 months was on-boarding a new sales representation team in South Africa. Being an emerging market this has been one of the most rewarding experience for me to promote Blentech’s outreach into the major food processing markets internationally. It is great to see that these driven individuals share the same mindset as our company and are now working hard to grow our company’s share in South African market.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

The food processing industry is changing rapidly and consumer focus is shifting towards high quality ingredients and well balanced nutritional label for all prepared foods. Online retail companies like Amazon, Blue Apron, Plated, Home Fresh etc. are changing the food retail chain scenario.