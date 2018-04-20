Responsibilities with your company:

Quality assurance, food safety compliance; SQF practitioner; leadership and management of the quality department.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Being an inspiration to other young professionals and providing industry guidance to the community.

Years with company

2.5

Length of time in current position

6

No. companywide employees

176

No. that report to you:

5

Greatest professional accomplishment:

SQF Certification with La Tortilla Factory, this was a huge undertaking and with a large facility. I have the pleasure of working with a solid team that is supportive and works hard to maintain a quality environment.

Greatest professional challenge

ASQ Certified HACCP Auditor, this took a lot of studying and all while I had to maintain the day to day activities at the plant.

Best advice received

Thick skin and a lot of patience, these are the things needed to be a good quality manager.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

SQF Certification at La Tortilla Factory.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Our teams are really focused on our staff and their well-being. I cannot state this enough that our company is extremely supportive and looks out for each other. This keeps morale up and the communication flowing.

Next professional goal

Implementing Lean Manufacturing strategies to improve efficiencies in the plant.

Education

City College of San Francisco - Culinary SQF Practitioner ASQ CHA PCQI

Hometown

Sacramento

Community/nonprofit activities

Food Industry Group, volunteering

Mentor/admired businessperson

Jason Etzkin - operations manager, Chicago Illinois. He is a real person who knows how to get things done right.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Customer complaint

Typical day at the office

Varies day to day, this is why I love my job and type of work. Work is not typical nor predictable.

Best place to work outside of your office

In the plant getting hands on with the staff and product.

Hobbies

Hiking, biking, entertaining, bird watching, music, family & friends.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

A chef.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Go to Europe with my family and experience new cultures.

First job

Landscaping at the prime age of 15. I started early and was ambitious.

Social media you most use

Instgram

Favorite book

Professional Cooking, Wayne Gisslen. Great resource for all things culinary and food related.

Favorite movie

“3 Amigos,” it never gets old, at least for me.

Favorite after-work drink

Bourbon or Scotch, little ice.

Last vacation

Disneyland, my wife and son are obsessed and we always have a great time.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

How far I have come in my career in such a short time and professionalism.