I submitted two applications, for both A- and M-licenses, for my premises. Based on the changes in the re-adoption of the emergency regulations only one license application is required for both activities on one premises, so what will happen with the duplicate application fee I paid?

The balance of the funds will be applied to your license fee. License fees are due upon approval of your application by the Department.

I submitted two applications, for both A- and M-licenses, for my premises. Based on the changes in the re-adoption of the emergency regulations will that change how my applications are reviewed?

Our office will utilize your A license application as the primary application and aggregate the total gross revenue of your A & M license to determine your license fee. We will contact you if we have questions on the application during our review.

If you have any additional questions about your license or application, please contact our licensing team at MCLS@cdph.ca.gov.

Which products must be labeled “FOR MEDICAL USE ONLY,” and which licensee is responsible for doing this labeling?

Products with more than 1,000 milligrams of THC that can only be sold in the medicinal market must be labeled by the manufacturer “FOR MEDICAL USE ONLY.” Other products, which can be sold in either market, will be labeled with this phrase by retailers at the time of sale to a medicinal consumer.

