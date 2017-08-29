Anne Abrams, a Bay Area marketing consultant, is joining the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts as its director of marketing and patron services effective Thursday.

“It was exciting for us to realize, as we met with many competent candidates from across the country, that actually the best and most qualified one for LBC was right here in Sonoma County,” stated LBC President and CEO Rick Nowlin in the announcement. “We knew and respected Anne from her previous work as a member of our public relations consulting group and reached out to see if she would consider becoming more deeply engaged with the center.”

She was a public relations consultant, with Charles Zukow & Associates, to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Abram’s other experience includes with clients such as San Francisco’s Stern Grove Festival, Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, Sonoma’s Quarryhill Botanical Garden, Transcendence Theatre Company’s “Broadway Under the Stars” in wine country and Sonoma County Tourism.

The Sonoma County center is owned and operated by the nonprofit Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation and is in the midst of a $4.7 million renovation and upgrade. Plans for the 43-year-old building include increased ADA accessibility, a new roof, new paint, and construction of two exterior elevator towers and glass vestibule hallways to provide access to the balcony level.

The group announced in June that work would will take place through December. During the work, the 1600-seat Ruth Finley Person Theater, the Carston Cabaret, and the Lytton Rancheria Grand Lobby will be open for all performances.

The project is led by Berkeley-based ELS Architecture and Design, whose work at the center began with the 2010 renovation of the Lytton Rancheria Grand Lobby and continued with the 2013 renovation of the Ruth Finley Person Theater. ELS’s past theatrical projects include the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, San Jose’s California Theatre, and the Roda Theatre at Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Construction will be performed by Shook & Waller Construction, Inc. of Windsor, which also worked on the lobby and theater renovations.