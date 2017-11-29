Nonprofits assisting North Bay Fire victims can now apply for grants of up to $300,000 through the North Bay Fire Relief Fund.

Application deadline is Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. Grants can be applied for here.

A grants committee will accept applications for funding from nonprofit organizations, review applications and make recommendations for funding to the fund advisory committee.

“We set up the nonprofit grant process because there are many nonprofits working to support the immediate needs of fire survivors, so this aligns with what the North Bay Fire Relief Fund was established to support, the immediate needs of fire survivors. Now we are able to extend support to other nonprofits and community based organizations serving immediate needs of fire victims and who need funds to continue to do so,” said Robin McKenzie, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Redwood Credit Union.

The North Bay Fire Relief Fund (NBFRF), established by the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund (RCUCF), in partnership with Redwood Credit Union, The Press Democrat, and Senator Mike McGuire, and is focused on relief efforts for those affected by the fires in the North Bay. A fund advisory committee has been established and will ensure that there is a process to determine unmet immediate needs in the counties of Lake, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma.

The RCUCF Board of Directors approves grant requests. RCUCF will oversee and administer the grant distribution process.

The fund was established on Sept. 14, 2015 in response to the Valley Fires in Lake County