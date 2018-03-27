Terra Firma Global Partners is a company built on relationships.

“We believe there is no relationship more important than the relationship we have with the community,” said Bill Facendini, broker and president. “One of the core tenets of our company culture is the importance of giving back time, talent and treasure where we work and live.”

That isn’t by accident. Facendini says Terra Firma is an invitation-only company, and commitment to the community is a key trait they look for in prospective associates.

Company employees logged over 3,500 volunteer hours in 2017 working with more than 28 schools and nonprofit organizations in 2017, including hours spent counseling and guiding fire victims regarding temporary housing/rentals, tax implications, and preparing fair market value and comparable rent surveys for insurance purposes.

Terra Firma Global Partners donated over $31,000 to 16 education and charitable organizations. This list includes: The Sonoma and Napa Valley Education Associations, Sutter Health, American Heart Association, North Bay Children’s Center, Sebastopol Area Senior Center, Latino Service Providers, The Living Room, the Lime Foundation, Di rosa, Napa Valley CanDo, Shoes 4 Kids and the Santa Rosa United Soccer Club.

Rob Jones in the Sonoma office, has vocal talents and devotes 20-30 hours per month with the Sonoma Valley Chorale and Valley of the Moon Chamber Ensemble. Sarah Hylton, in the Sebastopol office, is an accomplished artist and volunteers several hours weekly teaching art classes at The Living Room, a day shelter for homeless and at-risk women.

Terra Firma Associates donate a portion of their commissions to a Community Fund at the close of escrow. Each quarter, the team decides which organizations or individuals will be the benefactors. This is in addition to sustainable funding campaigns the team chooses to support annually. The focus is on nonprofits that may not have institutional funding, and hyper-local organizations serving the community.

Last year the company continued its partnership with Prestwood Elementary School, the only school that does not receive state funds. Employees pledge 10 percent of every commission earned from a transaction to help fund school programs Prestwood would otherwise by unable to afford.