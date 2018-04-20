The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Kimberly Hendrix has been promoted to assistant vice president and branch manager of the Santa Rosa branch by Poppy Bank.

Hendrix has been with Poppy Bank since August 2010 and has over twenty years of experience in the banking industry. Her ability to coach employees and help clients with their financial and business needs is a tremendous asset to Poppy Bank.

Amy Grams has been hired by Santa Rosa-based private-equity firm Altus Equity Group, LP.

Grams is a graduate of University Of California, Berkeley, and started her career at Pricewaterhousecoopers before taking on leadership roles within Hewlett Packard and Agilent Technologies. More recently she worked with Sausalito-based Somersault Life and Napa-based Coast Landscape.

Altus Equity Group is a boutique alternative asset firm focused on real estate as an instrument for portfolio management and diversification.

Joe McCallum has been promoted to a transaction services specialist in the North Bay offices of Newmark Knight Frank offices as. McCallum has been employed with the Marin and Sonoma County offices since 2014 .

McCallum began his work with Newmark Knight Frank as an intern in 2013 and joined the company full time after graduating with his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon.

Forest DeSante joined Terra Firma Global Partners as a sales associate and will serve residential real estate buyers and sellers throughout Sonoma and Marin counties from the company’s Novato and Petaluma offices after years of working in specialized and high-touch service and sales.

The Petaluma resident was born and raised in West Marin County and has lived and worked his entire life in Marin and Sonoma counties.

Before launching his career as a Realtor, DeSante was the front of house manager and lead server at Sir and Star at The Olema, near Point Reyes Station.

Francesca Schuler of Sonoma Valley has been named CEO of In-Shape Health Clubs, replacing Rich Nelsen.

Schuler, was most recently COO of In-Shape, a growing fitness chain that owns and operates 65 full-service health clubs throughout California, including a large new club in Napa on Imola Avenue.

Prior to joining In-Shape, Schuler was the CMO of BevMo!, a specialty beverage retailer based on the West Coast. She joined BevMo! from Treasury Wine Estates Americas where she was CMO, managing a wine portfolio of over 50 brands. She also held executive positions at Method Products, Inc, The Gap, and was a partner at Marakon Associates. She has an M.B.A. from Wharton and a B.A. from Brown University.

Frank Pugh, a director on the Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Education, has become the new president of the National School Boards Association (NSBA), the first Californian in 20 years to lead the organization. NSBA is the leading advocate for public education, and represents more than 90,000 local school board members throughout the United States. Pugh was sworn in during the organization’s three-day annual conference, held April 7-9 in San Antonio, Texas. NSBA’s Delegate Assembly of 150 school board members held the leadership elections during the conference.

Pugh has a distinguished history of service in public education. He is a past president of the California School Boards Association, and has been on the Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Education since 1990, the longest-serving board member in the district’s history. He is currently a counselor and instructor at Santa Rosa Junior College