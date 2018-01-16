Three executives of Sonnen Motorcars in Marin County were arrested Jan. 12 in an alleged conspiracy and fraud scheme with estimated losses of $6.3 million from 2010 to 2016.

Amir Bakhtiari, Arlette Casino and Austin Caba were arrested for their respective roles in an alleged conspiracy and fraud scheme, according to acting United States Attorney Alex G. Tse, based in San Francisco.

According to the indictment, from at least 2010 to 2016, Bakhtiari, 50, a resident of Newport Beach and formerly of Marin County, orchestrated embezzlement at Sonnen Motorcars. Sonnen operated three car dealerships in Marin County: Sonnen Volkswagen, Audi Marin and Porsche Marin.

From 2009 to 2016, Bakhtiari managed the Volkswagen and Audi dealerships, the DOJ said. Bakhtiari allegedly used a scheme wherein Sonnen made payments on fraudulent invoices to fake advertising vendors that then forwarded the majority of proceeds from Sonnen back to Bakhtiari.

The indictment alleges that Casino, 47, a resident of Santa Rosa, who served as controller of Sonnen from 2013 to 2016, and Caba, 38, a resident of Burlingame, who controlled one of the fake advertising vendors, conspired with Bakhtiari and participated in the scheme since 2013.

According to the indictment, Bakhtiari caused others to create shell entities with names suggesting that the shell companies were in the advertising business. The shell companies were allegedly controlled by friends or associates of Bakhtiari’s, including Caba.

These entities were Advision Advertisers, Elite Marketing and Advertising, Pacific Blue Advertising, and ARC Sierra Promotional & Incentive Co. (ARC Sierra). The indictment alleges that ARC Sierra was controlled by Caba. Bakhtiari allegedly created fake invoices from each of the fake advertising vendors to Sonnen, purporting to bill Sonnen for advertising work. Bakhtiari allegedly approved payments on the fake invoices from Sonnen’s bank accounts in the form of checks written to fake vendors.

In sum, the indictment alleges that from 2010 to 2016, Bakhtiari directed approximately $6.3 million in fraudulent transfers. When money reached the vendor bank accounts, the individuals who controlled these accounts wrote checks back to Bakhtiari for a majority of the funds, the indictment alleges In total, Bakhtiari received approximately $3.6 million via checks in this manner, the DOJ said.

Caba also allegedly used funds embezzled from the ARC Sierra bank account to pay the balance on an American Express credit card account that he shared with Bakhtiari. The indictment alleges that Bakhtiari and Caba spent approximately $1.7 million on this American Express credit card account.

According to the indictment, Bakhtiari and Casino also initiated other fraudulent payments to themselves, including bonuses that Bakhtiari falsely claimed were funded by the corporate offices of Volkswagen or Audi. Bakhtiari and Casino allegedly approved payment of these fraudulent bonuses, knowing they were not authorized by the majority owner of Sonnen Motorcars.

Bakhtiari, Casino and Caba were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in violation of 18 U.S. Code Section 1349, and wire fraud, in violation of 18 U.S. Code Section 1343. Bakhtiari and Caba were also charged with conspiracy to engage in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity, in violation of 18 U.S. Code Section 1956(h), and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, in violation of 18 U.S. Code Section 1957.

All three defendants were arrested in California by the FBI. Bakhtiari was arrested in Newport Beach; Caba was arrested in Burlingame; and Casino was arrested in Santa Rosa.