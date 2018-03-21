On Oct. 9, a major shift in the trajectory of Sonoma County occurred. For the next seven days, time stood still for a while as lives and property literally went up in smoke.

Along with the loss of so many friends, neighbors and thousands of homes, the firestorm destroyed about 200,000 square feet of retail properties from Glen Ellen to the northern Santa Rosa suburbs of Mark West and Larkfield. Retail operations were suspended for another 450,000 square feet, not including large employers such as Keysight Technologies and Kaiser Permanente and the remaining nearby hotels and motels.

For example, the 55,000-square-foot Lucky’s grocery next to The Home Depot in Fountaingrove was closed for quite some time, and upon reopening, 20 percent of its nearby customer base didn’t have homes. Retail and services businesses were effectively “suspended out of the inventory” in the fall, with a net loss of business for about 1.5 percent of that real estate.

As of summer 2017, there was a 4 percent vacancy rate countywide for retail-zoned properties. This “retail base of space” includes businesses and retail centers from Larkfield to Kenwood: highway- and street-fronting retail stores, restaurants, local-serving shops, anchored community centers (major grocers, specialty lifestyle centers, outlets, large-box power centers and malls).

HOTELS AND EATERIES HIT

The retail base sectors of hotels, hospitality and retail tasting rooms are typically not included in the data. However, they certainly were significantly impacted as well. The region lost over 180 hotel rooms and assisted-living residences, and that directly impacts tourism, hospitality and restaurant retail.

Approximately 50,000 square feet of neighborhood restaurants were lost, including a 90,000-square-foot K-Mart store, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Applebees, Arby’s, McDonald’s and well-known local favorites such as Cricklewood, Willie’s Wine Bar, Equus and Sweet T’s.

LOSS OF CUSTOMERS

In addition to the lives lost, what hurts most is that people’s livelihoods along the routes where our kids went to school were lost. Along with the loss of lives and thousands of residences, hundreds of business, and a handful of churches and schools, most store in northeast and northwest Santa Rosa report a significant impact loss of their regular customer base.

Due to the fires and displacement, customer traffic patterns and buying decisions have changed, adding to the challenges faced with remaining retailers and local cafés in the path of the firestorm. One example: nearly 250 Kaiser Permanente hospital staff and doctors are said to have lost homes in Santa Rosa along with thousands of local business owners and their employees. The most significant impact yet to be realized in the retail sector may be the loss of hundreds of service industry jobs that retailers rely upon.

Architecturally, probably most meaningful “heritage structure” lost is the iconic Fountaingrove Round Barn.

As locals, we can go out of the way to support those remaining local retail businesses in the path of the firestorm. That includes the 110,000-square-foot Kohl’s department store (set to reopen in April), 26,000-square-foot Trader Joe’s store (work is underway) and nearby retail along Cleveland Avenue undergoing renovation.

WHAT’S IN DEMAND

On a bright note, we do anticipate and see increased demand for certain sectors of retail and service space, such as furniture, flooring and material suppliers and related vendors. Such businesses are acting now to secure space needs for the rebuild convergence, expected 2018–2020.