650,000sf of Sonoma County retailers, hotels affected by firestorm

DINO D’ARGENZIO

KEEGAN & COPPIN CO. INC./ONCOR INTERNATIONAL | March 21, 2018, 10:33AM

On Oct. 9, a major shift in the trajectory of Sonoma County occurred. For the next seven days, time stood still for a while as lives and property literally went up in smoke.

Along with the loss of so many friends, neighbors and thousands of homes, the firestorm destroyed about 200,000 square feet of retail properties from Glen Ellen to the northern Santa Rosa suburbs of Mark West and Larkfield. Retail operations were suspended for another 450,000 square feet, not including large employers such as Keysight Technologies and Kaiser Permanente and the remaining nearby hotels and motels.

For example, the 55,000-square-foot Lucky’s grocery next to The Home Depot in Fountaingrove was closed for quite some time, and upon reopening, 20 percent of its nearby customer base didn’t have homes. Retail and services businesses were effectively “suspended out of the inventory” in the fall, with a net loss of business for about 1.5 percent of that real estate.

As of summer 2017, there was a 4 percent vacancy rate countywide for retail-zoned properties. This “retail base of space” includes businesses and retail centers from Larkfield to Kenwood: highway- and street-fronting retail stores, restaurants, local-serving shops, anchored community centers (major grocers, specialty lifestyle centers, outlets, large-box power centers and malls).

HOTELS AND EATERIES HIT

The retail base sectors of hotels, hospitality and retail tasting rooms are typically not included in the data. However, they certainly were significantly impacted as well. The region lost over 180 hotel rooms and assisted-living residences, and that directly impacts tourism, hospitality and restaurant retail.

Approximately 50,000 square feet of neighborhood restaurants were lost, including a 90,000-square-foot K-Mart store, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Applebees, Arby’s, McDonald’s and well-known local favorites such as Cricklewood, Willie’s Wine Bar, Equus and Sweet T’s.

LOSS OF CUSTOMERS

In addition to the lives lost, what hurts most is that people’s livelihoods along the routes where our kids went to school were lost. Along with the loss of lives and thousands of residences, hundreds of business, and a handful of churches and schools, most store in northeast and northwest Santa Rosa report a significant impact loss of their regular customer base.

Due to the fires and displacement, customer traffic patterns and buying decisions have changed, adding to the challenges faced with remaining retailers and local cafés in the path of the firestorm. One example: nearly 250 Kaiser Permanente hospital staff and doctors are said to have lost homes in Santa Rosa along with thousands of local business owners and their employees. The most significant impact yet to be realized in the retail sector may be the loss of hundreds of service industry jobs that retailers rely upon.

Architecturally, probably most meaningful “heritage structure” lost is the iconic Fountaingrove Round Barn.

As locals, we can go out of the way to support those remaining local retail businesses in the path of the firestorm. That includes the 110,000-square-foot Kohl’s department store (set to reopen in April), 26,000-square-foot Trader Joe’s store (work is underway) and nearby retail along Cleveland Avenue undergoing renovation.

WHAT’S IN DEMAND

On a bright note, we do anticipate and see increased demand for certain sectors of retail and service space, such as furniture, flooring and material suppliers and related vendors. Such businesses are acting now to secure space needs for the rebuild convergence, expected 2018–2020.

DOWNTOWN SANTA ROSA

Downtown Santa Rosa is still in “robust anticipation,” as predicted last year with the coming of the Courthouse Square reunification and SMART rail line service. Restaurants and pubs are following the superb example set by Russian River Brewing Co. Included in late 2017 openings, most notable was Beer Baron in the former Rendezvous restaurant space on the Fourth Street northeast corner of the square.

For 2018, several restaurants anticipate openings in the downtown core. Gerard’s Paella is coming to the former Persona Pizza location at the northeast corner of Fourth and D street. Look for an announcement soon about the replacement in former Gary Chu’s spot at 611 Fifth St.

Perhaps the most anticipated, and set for 2019, is the opening of a boutique hotel and restaurant in the Empire Building at 37 Old Courthouse Square, on the west side of the new plaza.

Also, a number of other new business and professional services firms are downtown-bound: Beneficial State Bank, soon to open in the former Luther Burbank Savings building at 804 Fourth St., and the relocation of Tri Counties Bank loan offices to Fourth Street.

PLANNED DEVELOPMENT

Downtown development is envisioned by the city of Santa Rosa, which now strongly is encouraging residential based development in the downtown central business districts on both sides of Highway 101.

Outside of Downtown and at Redwood Plaza, along the North end of the Mendocino Ave business corridor, at Steele Ln , a new and exciting restaurant will open in the former Papa Murphy’s Pizza space, to be announced for Fall /Winter 2018 opening.

Moving North we are following the planned multibuilding retail development at Bicentennial and Mendocino Ave. “Bicentennial Village”. This busy corner site is now preleasing to Tenants that include a coffee shop, convenience market / gas station, and other retail space is still available.

RAILROAD SQUARE

Santa Rosa’s historic Railroad Square is focused on the arrival of the SMART train last year and its impact on bringing retail foot traffic and housing to the area. Details are pending for a planned hotel at the northeast corner of Davis and Fourth streets. Meanwhile, a 60-room addition with well-needed meeting space is nearing completion at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel on Third Street. Jackson’s Bar & Oven at 135 Fourth St. expanded into former winetasting space next door.

Throughout the North Bay, we are seeing increased demand and uptick in the hospitality and hotel industry, as well as continued growth in “tourism retail.”

SOUTH SANTA ROSA

Perhaps the coolest-ever remake of an architectural period piece is the mid-century modern remake of the Astro Motel, which is en route to what could be called the South A Street arts district.

Further south on Santa Rosa Avenue, at the end of 2017 we had anticipated planned retail space on a 10-acre site at the northeast corner of Yolanda and Santa Rosa avenues. The site is being reevaluated and could include well-needed housing.

HIGHWAY 12 TO SONOMA

Southeast of Santa Rosa on Highway 12, the newest opening was at the former Kenwood Restaurant, remembered by locals under its original name, Bunny’s Country Kitchen. LaMonica’s ‘hit it out of the park’ with their new ‘Salt and Stone’ restaurant roadhouse.

WINDSOR

In Windsor’s downtown, the new star is the Bell Villa neighborhood center, including Oliver’s Market and approximately 30,000 square feet of services, offices, restaurants and retail.

Also anticipated this year in the town is renovation of the Raley’s market and the Lakewood Center.

Still in the planning-and-entitlement mode at the southern end of the town is a 6-acre site at Shiloh Road and Highway 101. The mixed-use development project is promising more affordable housing.

ROHNERT PARK

Traveling south to Rohnert Park, we saw a newcomer in the former Latitude spot overlooking a pond. Bear Republic Brewing Co. opened its second, flagship brewpub and retail store, which have generated regional notoriety.

PETALUMA

We must mention the 122-unit new Courtyard Marriott hotel that’s part of a mixed-use master-planned development on the Petaluma River. And there’s the renovation of the historic Silk Mill brick building into a 76-room hotel.

The Deer Creek Village development on the east side of the city is getting rounded out after 10-plus years, with the most recent completion of a Smart & Final store next to Freidman’s Home Improvement.

RISE OF CANNABIS RETAIL

To finish up, we must at least acknowledge the impact the cannabis industry on Sonoma County retail. To date, Santa Rosa and Cotati — plus Petaluma to a limited extent — have embraced California’s new legalization of cannabis product sales. In Santa Rosa alone, well over 300,000 square feet of production facilities have impacted the supply of industrial space.

The next wave of activity, however, on a much more limited basis, will be in the retail sector, as Santa Rosa is now accepting applications for retail cannabis dispensary locations that must meet strict location criteria, namely distances from schools.

During market research, we visited Soulful, the newly opened cannabis dispensary in Sebastopol. The location is in a nice strip center anchored by Round Table Pizza, Starbucks and a host of local retail services. The dispensary is next to a senior center meeting room.

I must say, I was pretty impressed with the quality of the presentation as well as a feeling of security and how well the dispensary fit in with the local businesses. Dispensary customers literally were from every walk of life: grandparents, soccer moms, local business owners and tourists of all ages.

We interviewed several of the adjacent business owners. They had no issue with the cannabis retail outlet and felt their business actually improved since Soulful opened.

Expect the next wave of retail cannabis store openings in your neighborhoods throughout Santa Rosa by late 2018.