Company info:

Hand Made Events, Sonoma (owner operator); West Wine Tours, Sonoma (owner operator); West Handmade Burgers, Sonoma (co-owner)

Responsibilities with your company:

I own three companies based in Sonoma; Hand Made Events, West Wine Tours; and the soon to be opening West Handmade Burgers.

Hand Made Events was my first company that opened in 2011 and we have never had an employee! So to say I wear many hats is an understatement. In addition to planning and producing our signature festival PopUp Dinner for 20,000+ guests a year throughout the country, I also work with national marketing agencies, arrange/manage sponsorship for our events from brands like Coca Cola; Acura; Netflix, and strategize growth into new markets that will soon include taking Hand Made Events abroad.

But I do the nitty gritty too! I work every event from start to the bitter end which normally includes picking up trash with a headlamp at midnight - sexy, I know. With the Wine Tours and the new restaurant I do all promotions, branding, project management and day to day management.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am fearless and a fighter when it comes to business. I have no hold ups starting something new and I never give up on what I want to accomplish.

Length of time in current position:

7

No. companywide employees:

3

No. that report to you:

3

Greatest professional accomplishment:

The moment Acura called and offered us a sponsorship to take the PopUp Dinner all the way to the East Coast. Followed closely by the moment PopUp Dinner Brooklyn sold out to 6,000 people in less than a day.

Greatest professional challenge:

Having taken the road less traveled. I don’t know any other small business that produces festivals on the same scale as we do, let alone a husband and wife team. It can be very isolating and scary to not have a road map to reference or a mentor to turn to.

Best advice received:

“Work towards what you want even when you don’t see a clear path to accomplishing your goals. Do the work and let the universe take care of the rest. You can start with nothing. And out of nothing, and out of no way, a way will be made.” Michael Beckwith

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months:

When West Wine Tours became the top Bay Area booked experience for Airbnb just a few short months after we opened our doors for business. I wanted to change the way tourists visit Sonoma to something that felt more authentic and nostalgic. So we started a Winery Hop in a Vintage VW and purchased three 50 year old VW buses to be driven by locals. Knowing that we were not a one trick pony and that we can find success in any of our crazy little ideas we pursue at was a huge turning point for us.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

West Wine Tours was hit really hard during the Sonoma fires and the months after. We went from being fully booked daily to partially booked for eight days in December. We decided quickly that we were going to put our employees first. Giving them hours even when we couldn’t really afford to do so, and even when we were creating things for them to do.