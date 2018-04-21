s
Benjamin-Sathre, owner of 3 Sonoma businesses, wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018, 8:09PM

Age: 38

Owner-operator, Hand Made Events, Sonoma

Owner-operator, West Wine Tours, Sonoma

Co-owner, West Handmade Burgers, Sonoma

Company info:

Hand Made Events, Sonoma (owner operator); West Wine Tours, Sonoma (owner operator); West Handmade Burgers, Sonoma (co-owner)

Responsibilities with your company:

I own three companies based in Sonoma; Hand Made Events, West Wine Tours; and the soon to be opening West Handmade Burgers.

Hand Made Events was my first company that opened in 2011 and we have never had an employee! So to say I wear many hats is an understatement. In addition to planning and producing our signature festival PopUp Dinner for 20,000+ guests a year throughout the country, I also work with national marketing agencies, arrange/manage sponsorship for our events from brands like Coca Cola; Acura; Netflix, and strategize growth into new markets that will soon include taking Hand Made Events abroad.

But I do the nitty gritty too! I work every event from start to the bitter end which normally includes picking up trash with a headlamp at midnight - sexy, I know. With the Wine Tours and the new restaurant I do all promotions, branding, project management and day to day management.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am fearless and a fighter when it comes to business. I have no hold ups starting something new and I never give up on what I want to accomplish.

Length of time in current position:

7

No. companywide employees:

3

No. that report to you:

3

Greatest professional accomplishment:

The moment Acura called and offered us a sponsorship to take the PopUp Dinner all the way to the East Coast. Followed closely by the moment PopUp Dinner Brooklyn sold out to 6,000 people in less than a day.

Greatest professional challenge:

Having taken the road less traveled. I don’t know any other small business that produces festivals on the same scale as we do, let alone a husband and wife team. It can be very isolating and scary to not have a road map to reference or a mentor to turn to.

Best advice received:

“Work towards what you want even when you don’t see a clear path to accomplishing your goals. Do the work and let the universe take care of the rest. You can start with nothing. And out of nothing, and out of no way, a way will be made.” Michael Beckwith

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months:

When West Wine Tours became the top Bay Area booked experience for Airbnb just a few short months after we opened our doors for business. I wanted to change the way tourists visit Sonoma to something that felt more authentic and nostalgic. So we started a Winery Hop in a Vintage VW and purchased three 50 year old VW buses to be driven by locals. Knowing that we were not a one trick pony and that we can find success in any of our crazy little ideas we pursue at was a huge turning point for us.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

West Wine Tours was hit really hard during the Sonoma fires and the months after. We went from being fully booked daily to partially booked for eight days in December. We decided quickly that we were going to put our employees first. Giving them hours even when we couldn’t really afford to do so, and even when we were creating things for them to do.

We were making an investment in our small team during an economically VERY rough time. Gambling that it would strengthen our relationship with them and that when it got busy again we would have a happy crew that felt values and invested in the success of the company.

Next professional goal:

Open West Handmade Burgers! We have been working on this project since September 2016 and we are anxious to see the doors open. We also have an amazing cookbook in the works that’s giving us a much needed creative outlet. We can’t wait to see it complete. We love projects and ideas. We will never rest.

Education:

Tamalpais High School San Diego State B.A. art history; Dominican University graduate studies in humanities education

Hometown:

Mill Valley

Community/nonprofit activities:

Since 2014 Hand Made Events has raised over $200,000 for parks and open spaces in cities across the country. Locally we have partnered with Stand by Me in Sonoma as our nonprofit partner for the 2013, 2015, 2016 events. PopUp Dinner Sonoma Wine Country 2018 will be raising funds for Flowery Elementary School.

Mentor/admired businessperson:

Sonoma is such an amazing town that we were drawn to because we felt there were so many like-minded people trying to make their way in the food and wine industry. It is incredible to live in the country yet be surrounded by people that fearlessly make their own path and build their own businesses. There are so many local business women that I love, admire, and gain strength from. Amber Smith of Petite Jardin; Jenne Wicht of Sourced by Good; Ramie Hencmann of Sweet Scoops just to name a few.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Ironically Pop Up. These days anything temporary labels itself a Pop Up. Not saying we invented the term, but when we started in 2011, no one knew what we were talking about when we said it. It’s become our branding nightmare.

Typical day at the office

My office is my home. Our day usually begins after we get our kids to school/daycare. We start with getting meals made and the crew out the door for West Wine Tours. Around 10:30 a.m. I sit down to check emails, social media, and go over finances. From noon to three I work on whatever project needs my attention at the moment. At 3 p.m. I spend thirty minutes planning my next day and calendaring what needs to be done. Both my husband and I try and be off by 4 p.m. so that we can spend the whole rest of the day with our three children. Most days I start working again after the kids are in bed until I can’t keep my eyes open. It only sometimes really feels like work. We have built a life we love and the division of work and life is seamless. The days go fast. Too fast. I love every minute of them.

Best place to work outside of your office

The Sonoma Fairmont Mission Inn! It’s warm in the winter, cool in the summer and they have free wifi and great coffee.

Hobbies

I wish I had time for hobbies. But we are all work and kids. In my next life I will learn to play tennis. I love that game.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

I just knew that I wanted to work for myself. I have always been driven and passionate and I just couldn’t get excited about working for anyone else’s dreams. They had to be my own.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

I’m here! I will be 40 in December and I am really proud of how far we have come and where we are. Of course it’s not perfect and of course there could always be more. But after so many years of creating and learning and financially trying to make it all work, I am choosing to live this year feeling grateful and satisfied. I have ALWAYS wanted to go to Italy and I have never been. So I am hoping to celebrate in Italy with my husband this Fall.

First job

When I was in sixth grade I took a jewelry making class and I started making earrings to sell at my mom’s coffee shop in Ross. They were 90s looking drop downs with beads and a tried rose bud glue gunned at the bottom. I looped them through a pink card board square, stamped my name at the top (my first crack at branding) and displayed them in a basket by the register. A woman bought them and when she went to pay she thought the earrings marked $2.50 said $25 and she was ready to hand it over! She told me I should charge more. Ever since that experience, I was hooked on creating my own jobs. And I still have problems charging more!

Social media you most use

Instagram I guess.

Favorite book

I love personal development books and there are a few that have changed my world. “Lean In,” “4 Hour Work Week,” “#GirlBoss,” “Miracle Morning,” “You are a Badass.”

Favorite movie

Does “The Crown” on Netflix count? Because I am beyond obsessed.

Favorite after-work drink

I don’t really drink these days. But I LOVE chocolate peanut butter protein superfood from Whole Foods and I can drink it at anytime of the day. It sets me right!

Last vacation

Getting away on a non-work vacation is pretty rare for us. But last Spring we left the kids at home and checked into Indian Springs for two nights. We swam, and ate amazing food, and slept heavily on repeat for 48 hours. It was dreamy.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Ugh. What doesn’t she say?!? She’s my biggest fan. She loves to talk to strangers and no matter what their deal is or what the conversation is about she always manages to get in a “you HAVE to meet my daughter. She throws these parties. I love my mom.”