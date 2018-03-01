The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on Financial Resources for Business, Angels and Credit Unions and Biotech/biomed companies and research institutions..

The Financial Resources for Business Guide to Business Lending lists include banks and commercial mortgage brokers as well as angel and venture-capital funders.

The Credit Unions list is ranked by assets.

The Biotech/Biomed Companies and Research Institutions list is ranked by North Bay employees.

Detailed information from the lists are available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.