All airlines at Santa Rosa’s Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport are currently operating with a limited schedule.

“They are working to resume regular schedules, however, they are not able to get crew rooms at this time so they will not be able to have the late and early flights. They are hoping to have full schedules later this week but that will depend on when hotel space is available,” said Jon Stout, airport manager.

The airport has technically been open since the start of Sonoma’s firestorm Sunday, Oct. 9, but the terminal was closed the following Monday morning through Tuesday night due to loss of power, Stout said.

Air Traffic Control also initially restricted flights due to smoke and Cal Fire flights.

The biggest issue for resuming flights is not enough airline staff and crew. Many local employees have lost their homes or have been evacuated, and there are no available hotel rooms to put up airline crews. Hotels are full with evacuees and those who have lost their homes.

The airport is operating fluidly, Stout said, and airport staff is safe and no one has lost their home.

Those concerned about their flight should contact the airline it was booked through.

Elsewhere, the Petaluma Municipal Airport is being utilized as a base for helicopters involved in firefighting efforts, as reported in the Argu-Courier on Friday. Between 12 to 20 helicopters are expected to use the east side of the airport as an attack base beginning Friday.