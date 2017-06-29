Constellation Brands revenue rises 3 percent on beer boost despite declining wine sales

Constellation Brands, the third-largest wine and beer company in the United States with some 50 million cases of wine sold a year, on June 29 reported a 3 percent jump in revenue in the first quarter of its 2018 fiscal year to $1.9 billion. But sales of the company’s wine and spirits declined 4 percent.

The company, based in Victor, New York, had fiscal 2017 net sales of $7.3 billion and has major holdings in the North Bay. Constellation’s 2017 revenue was up 12 percent from 2016, driven by growth of 17 percent in net sales of beer.

Earlier this month in June 2017, Constellation Brands acquired Schrader Cellars in Napa Valley. Schrader produces primarily cabernet sauvignon, and Constellation’s deal included eight cabernet labels. The Schrader operation will be pulled into Constellation’s TRU Estates and Vineyards division, which produces fine wines. Schrader Cellars was founded in 1998 by Carol and Fred Schrader.

In 2015, Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B) bought Meiomi wine brand in Napa for $315 million. The company was founded in 2006 by Joe Wagner, and emphasized production of pinot noir and chardonnay, with hefty production estimated at more than 600,000 cases a year. Sales growth was driven by pinot noir.

Constellation also owns Simi Winery in Healdsburg, Clos du Bois Wines in Geyserville, Ravenswood Winery in Sonoma and Robert Mondavi Winery on St. Helena Highway in Oakville.

In June 2016, Constellation Brands brought more than half a million dollars to the Auction Napa Valley, which supports health and education charities in the valley.

“We’re off to a great start for our new fiscal year as we continue to deliver excellent results,” said Rob Sands, CEO and president of Constellation Brands, in a statement.

Wine and spirits net sales decreased 4 percent in the quarter, Sands said. “For the wine and spirits business, the company continues to expect net sales to decrease in the range of 4 percent to 6 percent and operating income to be flat,” the company said.

“These projections include the estimated impact of the December 2016 divestiture of the Canadian wine business and the estimated incremental benefits from the High West, Charles Smith and Prisoner acquisitions.”

Constellation Brands sold its Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in December.

“Excluding the $311 million of net sales and $50 million of operating income from the fiscal 2017 wine and spirits segment results related to the Canadian wine business divestiture, the company expects net sales growth of 4 percent to 6 percent and operating income growth of 5 percent to 7 percent for fiscal 2018,” the company said.

Constellation’s net sales for beer rose 8 percent in the quarter. Sands noted strong sales over Cinco de Mayo and Memorial Day. “For fiscal 2018, the beer business continues to target net sales growth in the range of 9 percent to 11 percent,” the company said. Constellation owns beer brands including Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico, as well as Ballast Point.

On June 28, Constellation declared a quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents a share of Class A common stock and 47 cents a share for Class B common stock, payable August 23 to stockholders of record as of August 9.