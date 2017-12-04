Vivelys’ Cilyo system measures the optimal amount of oxygen needed when making white or rose wines.

Wine Industry Network picks five innovative companies for its fifth annual WINnovation Awards.

SEPARATING GOOD GRAPES FROM BAD

Amos Industrie, France’s Faupin Group, developed the innovative Tribaie, which literally means “Berry Sorter.”

It separates the grapes based on density rather than optics. After destemming, grapes are placed in a sugar or must solution that’s keyed to a density chosen by the winemaker. The grapes that are riper than the solution sink because they have a higher brix, while the grapes that are less ripe float.

Rotating rollers catch smashed, crushed or rotting grapes into a third selection. Each selection can then be vinified separately into two or three different wines depending on the winemaker’s preference.

The Tribaie is used at approximately 100 wineries around the world, and this is the second year that it has been successfully used in the United States by L’Aventure and Staglin Family Vineyards.

SPOTTING DISEASE BEFORE IT CROPS UP

Using sophisticated medical diagnostic technology, WineSec by Biome Makers identifies the microbiome fingerprint of soil and helps predict the effects that the microbiome has on the quality and sensory properties of wine.

The result can help in finding crop diseases before symptoms show, the creators stated. The tool also allows oenologists to create more complex and genuine wines based on a better understanding of their terroir.

Biome Makers Inc. is a biotech company developing tools to better understand the role of the microbial communities that are present in the soil by combining DNA sequencing and “intelligent computing.” The company has a database of more than 2,000 microbial species affecting vine health.

DELIVERY SYSTEM MADE EASIER

Liberation Distribution (LibDib) is doing three-tier distribution entirely differently.

Its platform provides distribution for all makers regardless of size and without favorable placements, advertising or incentives.

Any maker of specialty wine, craft spirits and microbrews can use the platform to get their products to market easily and in legal compliance. After uploading a license and basic information, the Maker defines product selection, calculates the listed wholesale price, and defines where to distribute — down to the account level.

Using the LibDib platform, restaurants, bars, and retailers can purchase a wider variety of products at a lower cost, saving time and money for both makers and retailers.

Since LibDib launched their platform in March, more than 1,500 products have become available on their platform in California and New York, with plans to expand to new markets soon.

SHEDDING LIGHT ON VINE IRRIGATION

Tule Technologies’s new FieldStat Water Stress Forecasts gives growers a view into the future status of their vines. The forecasts help them develop a site-specific understanding of the vine water-relations of each block by showing how the water stress level of the vines are responding to irrigation, rainfall and evapotranspiration.

It allows growers make more confident irrigation decisions and achieve water stress and grape quality targets in a diverse set of vineyards.

GAUGING OXYGEN LEVELS FOR WINES

Vivelys has developed an alternative to hyper-oxygenation and hyper-protection of white and rosé wines.

Cilyo by Vively measures the real need of oxygen for each must, white or rosé, by injecting a known amount of oxygen and measuring its consumption thanks to the action of the polyphenol oxidase enzyme. This helps winemakers determine the optimum amount of oxygen to add to the must, which is the freshly pressed fruit juice that contains the skins, seeds, and stems of the fruit. Making must is the first step in winemaking.