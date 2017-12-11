Saralee & Richard’s Barn

Owner/Developer: County of Sonoma

Contractor: Wright Contracting

Architect: LaFranchi Architecture

Cost: $3 million

Funding: Donations to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation

What began as a simple barn to honor the memory of the late Saralee McClelland Kunde, a Holstein cow rancher, and a wine-grape grower together with her husband Richard, has become a centerpiece at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

The stylish barn-like structure exemplifies the new heart and soul of the fairgrounds, according to Ken LaFranchi, architect for this project, fulfilling Saralee and Richard’s dream of having a permanent agricultural education and support center.

Related Stories
Here’s what makes these 17 ‘Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay’

This is the first new structure to be built inside the fairgrounds in half a century. It debuted during the 80th annual fair that opened on July 22, 2016, offering fair visitors and their children a chance to see baby farm animals up close and “milk” Sweet Lil, an acrylic cow, inside the 12,000-square foot building.

“The design intent was to create a central gathering place for all users of the fairgrounds. Our hope was to display Saralee’s love for and endless energy and dedication to agriculture, with a development that included warmth, stable forms and an earthy feel,” LaFranchi said.

The barn began with an agrarian theme featuring board and batten siding, a gable metal roof with rain hoods and cupola accents. The colors include “Texas Boots” brown siding, a “Deep Country” green roof, and “Cabernet Craving” wine accents.

LaFranchi said the project grew to include an attractive cobbled plaza including a central fountain with a dairy cow motif, arched steel entry elements and a casual olive tree grove and gathering place.

The barn serves as a cornerstone for year-round agricultural education to showcase and promote the county’s heritage and its $4 billion industry. It will also be a venue for providing lessons and first-hand farm experiences for youth and adults from all walks of life.

In addition, it will serve as a site to host fundraising dinners and wine competitions, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau’s Ag Days for more than 4,000 school children, as well as culinary demonstrations. Other functions include farm-to-table activities, 4-H and Future Farmers of America seminars and meetings, livestock events, private gatherings, etc.

Saralee & Richard’s Barn

Owner/Developer: County of Sonoma

Contractor: Wright Contracting

Architect: LaFranchi Architecture

Cost: $3 million

Funding: Donations to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation