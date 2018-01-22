The battle against powdery mildew, advances in mechanical harvesting tools and how habitats affect fruit composition are among the discussions set for Sonoma County Grape Day on Feb. 8.

The event will be held at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building from 8 a.m. to noon. It is presented by the University of California Cooperative Extension and sponsored by Sonoma County Winegrowers.

Cost for the event is $40 (register online), with onsite ticket purchases at $45.