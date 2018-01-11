Alfred Georgis was sentenced on Jan. 9 to 37 months in prison for conspiring to transport high-end wine stolen from several Bay Area businesses including The French Laundry in Yountville.

Georgis, from Mountain View, pleaded guilty to the crimes, which occurred in 2014.

A co-conspirator, Davis Kiryakoz of Modesto, was sentenced to 15 months in 2017 after he also pleaded guilty. Thefts orchestrated by the two men also occurred at Alexander’s Steakhouse in Cupertino, where 29 bottles were taken, and wine was sold to a buyer in North Carolina.

The thieves conspired to take about 110 bottles of wines valued at nearly $550,000 from Yountville’s French Laundry on the day after Christmas in 2014. They had sold about 63 of the stolen bottles for nearly $221,000.

As part of his plea, Georgis also admitted that he transported wine worth about $290,000 stolen from Fine Wines International in San Francisco, and sold to a buyer in North Carolina.

The prosecution resulted from investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, Los Gatos Monte Sereno Police Department, San Francisco Police Department, Walnut Creek Police Department and Carmel Police Department.

The 44-year-old Kiryakoz received a 15-month prison term in March.



James Dunn covers technology, biotech, law, the food industry, and banking and finance. Reach him at: james.dunn@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4257