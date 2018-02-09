Another banner year of pricing gains for California North Coast cabernet sauvignon grapes offset heat-dampened tonnage for chardonnay, allowing the region to eke out a new record $1.50 billion winegrape crop last year, according to figures released Friday in the first official tally.

Tonnage in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties was 464,765 last year, up 7.8 percent from 2016 and 5.9 percent from the five-year average, based on the California Grape Crush report, compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is a benchmark for grape-purchase prices and strategy.

In the North Coast, only Lake County had more tons of grapes crushed last year than in 2016, which was among the top-tonnage years for most of the counties. Nearly 205,000 tons of Sonoma County grapes were brought in, down 9.5 percent from 2016 and 10 percent from the average. Napa County tonnage was 141,578, off 7.5 percent from the year before and 7.8 from the average.

Mendocino County brought in 70,488 tons, down almost 10 percent for the year but still just above average. Lake County tonnage was up 2.3 percent last year, to 47,783, which was almost 11 percent above average. Because of challenges and costs involved with planting new vineyards in Napa and Sonoma counties, growers have been developing vineyards in Mendocino and Lake.

Chardonnay tonnage in the North Coast last year was 106,688, down 20.0 percent, or the equivalent of not producing 1.84 million 9-liter cases of wine.

Part of western Solano County also is part of the North Coast appellation, but those numbers are not broken out separately in the crush report from sales of grapes from the eastern side of the county, which go in lower-priced wines.

