Notable Quote: “I’m on the road, visiting various markets, about 20 percent of the time. When I’m at the winery you can either find me with my head down in my office writing all day or in team or partnership meeting.”

Other things about me...

Greatest professional challenge:

Three months into my position at Miner Family Winery, Emily Miner, co-founder and the wife of Dave Miner, passed at age 41 after a four-year battle with cancer. The winery was in an emotional crisis (as could be expected) and because I was to handle all PR, I was tasked with writing her official obituary (from the winery) as well as putting out a press release and fielding all calls. Emily was such a huge part of the winery and a major part of the brand itself. Not knowing her well myself, I wanted to make certain I did this amazing woman justice while representing the winery she loved so dearly. It was incredibly challenging but such an important endeavor.

Best advice received

‘Say what you mean, mean what you do, do what you say.’ This applies to personal, professional and community relationships. It has really resonated with me because it’s not about being perfect, but really about following your own truth and, in general, just following through.

Quick Takes

What you wanted to be when you grew up

A lawyer — before I know I had to go to law school!!!

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Joining the board of a charity I care about.

First job

My first job was in high school as courtesy clerk (aka bagger) at Lucky’s.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

The places I get to eat in Napa and when I travel! The wine industry has its benefits!!