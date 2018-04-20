Responsibilities with your company:

Manage operations (finance, HR and programs) for the organization. Oversee the expansion of the sustainability, educational and sponsorship programs. Support the president in overall direction, strategic business and financial planning by implementing and overseeing the programs and activities that promote the winegrape growers and Sonoma County as a premier food and wine grape-growing region.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Through innovation and tenacity, I’am one of the few females in a leadership position working to preserve agriculture, which has a rich history in Sonoma County.

Years with company

3

Length of time in current position

3

No. companywide employees

7

No. that report to you:

5

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Spearheading and launching the Sonoma County Sustainable Wine Label. Sonoma County wineries can now incorporate the logo on their wine labels to communicate their sustainability message to the trade and consumers. The label symbolizes the county’s commitment to sustainability and all the hard work the growers have invested in sustainability the past four years.

It was a long time coming and I can’t wait for the day when I, as a consumer, see it on a bottle of wine I purchase in a restaurant or store.

Greatest professional challenge

Coming to a crossroads in my career a few years back. I took a step back and asked myself what does the future look like if I stay on this current career path? I didn’t like the answer, so I made a huge career change. I moved out of San Francisco and took a job working in the wine industry for Sonoma County Winegrowers. It was a huge risk at the time; I needed a change and thankfully it was one of the best decisions I made for myself and my family.

Best advice received

Don’t settle, find work that you love to do. Hire the right people and empower them so they shine.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

The winegrowers of Sonoma County have a foundation, the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation where I also work and serve in a similar role. This foundation is important not just for the work it does in serving our ag community but also for the role it played during the fires. In response to the October fires, SCCGF partnered with the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and launched a Housing Support Fund for Ag Employees and their Families who were directly impacted by the wildfires. To date, the housing fund has raised over $1M to support ag employees in Sonoma County regardless of documentation; which is incredible and far beyond what we set out to accomplish.

The funding is going directly to individuals and families who were displaced by the fire, lost their home, incurred damage to their home or lost wages. The impact was widespread, and SCGGF has provided support in various forms to almost 200 Ag Families. Some families received Visa gift cards to purchase new household items, food and supplies etc. while others will receive rent support for the next two years! We also purchased several RV vehicles for some ag families to live in until they can find a more permanent residence. This was a historic disaster and I am so proud to be part of an organization that stepped up to support our ag employees during this difficult time for our community.