LPiontek of Sonoma County Winegrowers wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018, 4:41PM

Age: 35

Vice president, operations

Sonoma County Winegrowers

400 Aviation Blvd., #500, Santa Rosa 95403

707- 522-5868

www.sonomawinegrape.org

Responsibilities with your company:

Manage operations (finance, HR and programs) for the organization. Oversee the expansion of the sustainability, educational and sponsorship programs. Support the president in overall direction, strategic business and financial planning by implementing and overseeing the programs and activities that promote the winegrape growers and Sonoma County as a premier food and wine grape-growing region.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Through innovation and tenacity, I’am one of the few females in a leadership position working to preserve agriculture, which has a rich history in Sonoma County.

Years with company

3

Length of time in current position

3

No. companywide employees

7

No. that report to you:

5

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Spearheading and launching the Sonoma County Sustainable Wine Label. Sonoma County wineries can now incorporate the logo on their wine labels to communicate their sustainability message to the trade and consumers. The label symbolizes the county’s commitment to sustainability and all the hard work the growers have invested in sustainability the past four years.

It was a long time coming and I can’t wait for the day when I, as a consumer, see it on a bottle of wine I purchase in a restaurant or store.

Greatest professional challenge

Coming to a crossroads in my career a few years back. I took a step back and asked myself what does the future look like if I stay on this current career path? I didn’t like the answer, so I made a huge career change. I moved out of San Francisco and took a job working in the wine industry for Sonoma County Winegrowers. It was a huge risk at the time; I needed a change and thankfully it was one of the best decisions I made for myself and my family.

Best advice received

Don’t settle, find work that you love to do. Hire the right people and empower them so they shine.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

The winegrowers of Sonoma County have a foundation, the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation where I also work and serve in a similar role. This foundation is important not just for the work it does in serving our ag community but also for the role it played during the fires. In response to the October fires, SCCGF partnered with the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and launched a Housing Support Fund for Ag Employees and their Families who were directly impacted by the wildfires. To date, the housing fund has raised over $1M to support ag employees in Sonoma County regardless of documentation; which is incredible and far beyond what we set out to accomplish.

The funding is going directly to individuals and families who were displaced by the fire, lost their home, incurred damage to their home or lost wages. The impact was widespread, and SCGGF has provided support in various forms to almost 200 Ag Families. Some families received Visa gift cards to purchase new household items, food and supplies etc. while others will receive rent support for the next two years! We also purchased several RV vehicles for some ag families to live in until they can find a more permanent residence. This was a historic disaster and I am so proud to be part of an organization that stepped up to support our ag employees during this difficult time for our community.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

One of the many benefits of being part of a small team and working with a grower community that is comprised of very engaged family farmers, is that we are in constant communication with one another. We are all very close and in tune with how everyone is feeling or what they are thinking. It really feels like an extended family in many ways. And of course, we often open a bottle of Sonoma County wine to share, which fuels good conversation and offers a way to connect with each other.

Next professional goal

Continuing to push the envelope and discovering new ways to promote Sonoma County as a premier food and wine grape growing region while simultaneously preserving agriculture. Additionally, given my background working for nonprofit organizations and the success of the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation, I am very excited about future of SCGGF and how it can provide additional support to our ag employees here in Sonoma County.

Education

B.A in political science - University of Washington; MBA in Sustainable Enterprise, Dominican University of California

Hometown

Washington State

Community/nonprofit activities

LSR Class 33

Mentor/admired businessperson

Richard Branson

Typical day at the office

Each day is different which makes my job really interesting and a bit chaotic at times. Being flexible and maintaining the ability to shift between tasks and programs quickly is a necessity. Some days I am in the office all day with staff, working on programs and overseeing the day to day operations. Other days I am out of the office in the community, meeting with growers, wineries or nonprofit organizations.

Best place to work outside of your office

Touring a vineyard

Hobbies

Gym, hiking, running, swimming, reading and having nerf gun battles with my 7 year old son.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

FBI Agent

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Take a sabbatical and travel the world

First job

My first professional job was in tech. I worked for an email software company based out of the East Bay right out of college. My first real paying job was when I was 16 working as an amusement park ride operator! That was an interesting job on many levels :)

Social media you most use

Instagram

Favorite book

“Atonement” by Ian McEwan

Favorite after-work drink

A glass of Sonoma County wine of course!

Last vacation

I did my first “staycation” during my son’s mid-winter break in February and spent the week at home with my two boys enjoying this beautiful place we live and all it has to offer.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

They say I am thoughtful and caring.