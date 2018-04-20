Responsibilities with your company:

Owner. Traveling events, dinners and sales, wine production, marketing, sales business development and organization.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I exemplify the spirit of being a top 40 Under 40 professional because I incorporate professionalism and business with my heart, and philanthropic efforts.

Years with company

15

Length of time in current position

8 years

No. companywide employees

21

No. that report to you:

21

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Creating my own wine brand to benefit the clean water projects I sponsor in East Africa.

Greatest professional challenge

Honestly, balancing family and professional life while working together to achieve great things.

Best advice received

We are not in the wine business, where in the lifestyle business, never forget that! - Bill Williamson

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Traveling to Africa to inspect the clean water projects I’ve sponsored and meeting the people directly affected by our work.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We have always had a high level of employee empowerment, mixed with phenomenal benefits; and wine doesn’t hurt either!

Next professional goal

Grow Beneficiis Wines into a larger brand, with the hopes of helping more people in underprivileged, rural regions of Africa.

Education

B.S. SSU Business Administration

Hometown

Healdsburg

Community/nonprofit activities

Board of directors Active 20-30 Club #50 Contributor; adviser w/ Global Partners for Development Alumni Committee Cardinal Newman H.S.; Sponsor/ contributor: Race Against Cancer, Sarasota Community Foundation (WineFest)

Mentor/admired businessperson

Dawn Williamson

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Re-visit

Typical day at the office

7a.m. – 8 p.m. / 7 days

Best place to work outside of your office

In the vineyard

Hobbies

Racing cars, travel

What you wanted to be when you grew up

Racing car driver in Formula 1

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Sponsor 100 projects in Africa.

First job

“Wines & Vines” magazine data aorter

Social media you most use

Instagram

Favorite book

“Farewell to Arms”

Favorite movie

“Millers Crossing”

Favorite after-work drink

Cabernet Franc

Last vacation

Milan

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Dedicated to the family goal!