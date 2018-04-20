Responsibilities with your company:
Owner. Traveling events, dinners and sales, wine production, marketing, sales business development and organization.
In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?
I exemplify the spirit of being a top 40 Under 40 professional because I incorporate professionalism and business with my heart, and philanthropic efforts.
Years with company
15
Length of time in current position
8 years
No. companywide employees
21
No. that report to you:
21
Greatest professional accomplishment:
Creating my own wine brand to benefit the clean water projects I sponsor in East Africa.
Greatest professional challenge
Honestly, balancing family and professional life while working together to achieve great things.
Best advice received
We are not in the wine business, where in the lifestyle business, never forget that! - Bill Williamson
Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months
Traveling to Africa to inspect the clean water projects I’ve sponsored and meeting the people directly affected by our work.
What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?
We have always had a high level of employee empowerment, mixed with phenomenal benefits; and wine doesn’t hurt either!
Next professional goal
Grow Beneficiis Wines into a larger brand, with the hopes of helping more people in underprivileged, rural regions of Africa.
Education
B.S. SSU Business Administration
Hometown
Healdsburg
Community/nonprofit activities
Board of directors Active 20-30 Club #50 Contributor; adviser w/ Global Partners for Development Alumni Committee Cardinal Newman H.S.; Sponsor/ contributor: Race Against Cancer, Sarasota Community Foundation (WineFest)
Mentor/admired businessperson
Dawn Williamson
Buzz word from your industry you hate the most
Re-visit
Typical day at the office
7a.m. – 8 p.m. / 7 days
Best place to work outside of your office
In the vineyard
Hobbies
Racing cars, travel
What you wanted to be when you grew up
Racing car driver in Formula 1
#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40
Sponsor 100 projects in Africa.
First job
“Wines & Vines” magazine data aorter
Social media you most use
Favorite book
“Farewell to Arms”
Favorite movie
“Millers Crossing”
Favorite after-work drink
Cabernet Franc
Last vacation
Milan
What does your mom or dad brag most about you?
Dedicated to the family goal!
Age: 29
Owner/ Brand Ambassador
Williamson Wines / Beneficiis Wines
134 Matheson St, Healdsburg, 95448
707-433-1500
www.williamsonwines.com