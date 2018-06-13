Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a 165 kW DC solar system at Comstock Wines in Healdsburg.

The winery, with its 17 acre-vineyard, opened in 2015. SolarCraft stated the system is designed to produce 205,000 kWh annually and expected to offset 80-90% of the winery’s utility bills. The solar photovoltaic system is mounted on south-facing roof of the winery for maximum sun exposure, and minimal aesthetic impact as it faces away from the entrance. SolarCraft was also commissioned to design and install a 22 kW DC solar installation on a vacation residence on the property.

“During the life of the system, over 8 million pounds of carbon dioxide generated by Comstock’s operations will be eliminated. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by more than 10 million miles of driving over 25 years or the pollutants removed by 207 acres of trees in one year,” SolarCraft stated.