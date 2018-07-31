The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Banking

Julianna Graham has joined Tri Counties Bank as senior vice president and area manager of the North Bay.

The bank stated that Graham brings more than 30 years of experience in banking. Prior to joining Tri Counties Bank, Graham was senior vice president of the Western Bankers Association, CEO of Western Independent Bankers and senior vice president and cross director for Wells Fargo in the Wholesale and International Divisions.

Graham is currently a faculty member of the Pacific Coast Banking School, serves on the Timothy Murphy School board as is a past board member of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and the Sterne School. Graham has a bachelor of science from University of San Francisco, and an MBA in finance from Golden Gate University.

­—

Mark Gregory Nelson has joined Santa Rosa-based Tavelli Co. as a strategic adviser and shareholder.

He was president and chief operating officer of the Nelson Family of Companies. Tavelli stated that Nelson has spent three decades launching, building, repurposing, and investing in businesses in the staffing, managed services, real estate, technology, and financial services industries.

He has served as an adviser to Google, Sony Computer Entertainment, Clorox, Bank of America, Cisco Systems, Trinchero Family Estates, and Redwood Credit Union, among many others. He also serves on the boards of Santa Rosa based Altus Equity and Taxtoken, Inc., an artificial intelligence-enhanced accounting solutions firm. He is the author of “Way of Zing: A Guide to Aligning Work and Life.”

­—

Ryan Lind has been promoted by Redwood Credit Union to manager of its Novato branch. In his new role, Lind is responsible for overseeing member service, staff management, and daily branch operations, as well as local community and business development efforts.

Lind started with RCU in 2003 and has been promoted several times, holding various member service positions prior to becoming assistant branch manager in Mill Valley, assistant branch manager in Novato, and now Novato branch manager.

cannabis

Cheriene Griffith was recently hired as CannaCraft’s new vice president of production. In her new role Cheriene will be overseeing CannaCraft’s 30k sq ft manufacturing facility where the company extracts, formulates and packages over 100 unique cannabis extract products.

She previously served as the Operations Manager of CHEVOO, a startup artisan food company.

Prior to CannaCraft, Cheriene specialized in food safety and quality control for over a decade at companies such as La Tortilla Factory, Crystal Geyser Water, and Smuckers. She received a bachelor’s degree from the United States Naval Academy and served for four years in the United States Navy. Currently she is enrolled at Sonoma State University, where she will receive an executive master’s of Business Administration in February of 2019.

government

Jesse Oswald has been selected as the chief building official for the City of Santa Rosa. Oswald was selected through a nationwide recruitment following the retirement of Mark Setterland, who served as the city’s chief building official for the past four years. Oswald served as acting chief building official from April to June in 2017 and from August 2017 to January of this year.