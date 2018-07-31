s
North Bay professionals news from CannaCraft, City of Santa Rosa and Napa Valley Vintners

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 31, 2018, 7:37AM

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section.

Banking

Julianna Graham has joined Tri Counties Bank as senior vice president and area manager of the North Bay.

The bank stated that Graham brings more than 30 years of experience in banking. Prior to joining Tri Counties Bank, Graham was senior vice president of the Western Bankers Association, CEO of Western Independent Bankers and senior vice president and cross director for Wells Fargo in the Wholesale and International Divisions.

Graham is currently a faculty member of the Pacific Coast Banking School, serves on the Timothy Murphy School board as is a past board member of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and the Sterne School. Graham has a bachelor of science from University of San Francisco, and an MBA in finance from Golden Gate University.

­—

Mark Gregory Nelson has joined Santa Rosa-based Tavelli Co. as a strategic adviser and shareholder.

He was president and chief operating officer of the Nelson Family of Companies. Tavelli stated that Nelson has spent three decades launching, building, repurposing, and investing in businesses in the staffing, managed services, real estate, technology, and financial services industries.

He has served as an adviser to Google, Sony Computer Entertainment, Clorox, Bank of America, Cisco Systems, Trinchero Family Estates, and Redwood Credit Union, among many others. He also serves on the boards of Santa Rosa based Altus Equity and Taxtoken, Inc., an artificial intelligence-enhanced accounting solutions firm. He is the author of “Way of Zing: A Guide to Aligning Work and Life.”

­—

Ryan Lind has been promoted by Redwood Credit Union to manager of its Novato branch. In his new role, Lind is responsible for overseeing member service, staff management, and daily branch operations, as well as local community and business development efforts.

Lind started with RCU in 2003 and has been promoted several times, holding various member service positions prior to becoming assistant branch manager in Mill Valley, assistant branch manager in Novato, and now Novato branch manager.

cannabis

Cheriene Griffith was recently hired as CannaCraft’s new vice president of production. In her new role Cheriene will be overseeing CannaCraft’s 30k sq ft manufacturing facility where the company extracts, formulates and packages over 100 unique cannabis extract products.

She previously served as the Operations Manager of CHEVOO, a startup artisan food company.

Prior to CannaCraft, Cheriene specialized in food safety and quality control for over a decade at companies such as La Tortilla Factory, Crystal Geyser Water, and Smuckers. She received a bachelor’s degree from the United States Naval Academy and served for four years in the United States Navy. Currently she is enrolled at Sonoma State University, where she will receive an executive master’s of Business Administration in February of 2019.

government

Jesse Oswald has been selected as the chief building official for the City of Santa Rosa. Oswald was selected through a nationwide recruitment following the retirement of Mark Setterland, who served as the city’s chief building official for the past four years. Oswald served as acting chief building official from April to June in 2017 and from August 2017 to January of this year.

The city announcement stated that Oswald brings over 13 years of city government experience to the role, including serving as permit intake manager for the City of Santa Rosa. He previously worked as acting chief building official and held various fire and building inspector roles for the City of Merced prior to joining Santa Rosa in 2013.

Oswald received his masters of arts in organizational leadership from Brandman University, a bachelor’s of arts in organizational leadership from Chapman University, and two associate degrees from Merced College in university studies and industrial maintenance. He holds multiple designations from the International Code Council, of which he is a member, including Certified Building Official, Building Code Official, Building Plans Examiner, Residential Building Inspector, Commercial Building Inspector, and Building Code Specialist.

health care

Terry Cristiani has been hired as director of Human Resources for Petaluma Health Care. According to PHC, she has more than 25 years of experience in human resources, including a position as director of Human Resources at IDEX Health & Science, in Rohnert Park. She was also regional human resource director for Illinois Tool Works, where she supported the HR departments in six locations throughout the USA.

Cristiani has a bachelor of science in business administration from Dominican University, and is certified as a SPHR, (Senior Professional in Human Resources.)

In addition, Sveinn Sigurdsson joins the Petaluma Health Center as the director of organizational performance optimization. Prior to joining PHC, he developed and implemented comprehensive performance improvement programs at Yale-New Haven Health and most recently Stanford Health Care.

Sveinn has a bachelor of arts in psychology and anthropology from Lawrence University in Appleton, WI. He received a master’s degree in anthropology from Arizona State University and a master’s in health system’s management from Rush University in Chicago. He also completed an administrative fellowship with Yale-New Haven Hospital.

mortgage

John Bast a mortgage industry professional with more than 40 years of experience, has joined Homebridge Financial Services, Inc. in Napa. Bast joins Homebridge as a reverse mortgage specialist.

Prior to joining Homebridge, Bast held numerous leadership roles in the financial sector with some of the region’s top mortgage lenders. A graduate of Sonoma State University, he has lived in the area since 1976.

Real estate

Natalie Phillips has joined Terra Firma Global Partners in Marin and will serve home buyers and sellers throughout Marin County.

She originally earned her real estate license in 1987 and has worked in the real estate industry in various capacities including development, commercial property management and most recently over a 10-year period in residential lending.

wine

Matt Jackson has been appointed as West Coast Division Manager and Ryan Jones as Southwest Regional Manager for central coast-based Terravant Wine Company.

The company stated that Jackson brings more than 20 years of regional sales management experience to Terravant. He worked at E&J Gallo and then spent 17 years at Delicato Family Vineyards where he most recently served as regional sales manager for Northern California and Hawaii.

Jones, a certified 2nd level of the Master Sommelier Guild, has worked in regional management roles at Vintage Wine Estates and Riedel Crystal. Prior to that, he served nine years in sales management at Delicato Family Vineyards.

­—

Korinne Munson has been hired as communications director for the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV). She was, most recently, director of communications and digital for Moët Hennessy.

Before working for Moët Hennessy, Munson held director of marketing and communications positions with noted wine and spirits brands and organizations, including New Wines of Greece/Wines from Santorini, her own marketing and public relations consultancy firm in San Francisco, J. Vineyards & Winery in Healdsburg and an earlier position as communications and marketing manager at Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (Cliquot Inc. Division) in Manhattan.

Munson has an masters’ in journalism from Boston University, where she also received a bachelor’s in International Studies, according to the trade group.

Munson succeeds outgoing communications director Patsy McGaughy who retired June 30 following nearly 18 years with the NV and a more than 30-year career in communications and marketing.