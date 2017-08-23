For the sixth year, the North Bay Business Journal surveyed area wealth-management advisers, asking for common mistakes investors make, what investment signs they pay attention to and any upcoming important trends in investing.
Those who responded are listed alphabetically, except for two from outside the North Bay:
- Eric Aanes, Titus Wealth
- Patrick Bentivegna, Charles Schwab
- Ivar J. Bolander, Morgan Stanley
- David Brown, Encore
- Colten Christianson, Moss Adams
- Kelly Crane, Napa Valley Wealth
- Matthew Delaney, JDH Wealth
- Justin DeTray, Private Ocean
- Tom Hubert, Redwood Credit Union Wealth
- Mark Keating, Willow Creek Wealth
- Jonathan Leidy, Portico Wealth Advisors
- Lillian Meyers, Meyers Financial Services
- Jack Oliver, RBO & Co.
- Margarita Perry, Merrill Lynch; Pierce, Fenner & Smith
- Bruce Raabe, Relevant Wealth Advisors
- Chuck Root, Double Eagle Financial
- Tim Russell, Valley Oak Wealth
- Mike Schmitz, Schmitz Capital
- Michael S. Silva, Maverick Wealth
- Michael Maybrun and Michael Snow, Michael, Maybrun Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
- Montgomery Taylor, Montgomery Taylor Family of Companies
- Peter M. Tennyson, NorthBay Wealth
- Greg Onken, JPMorgan OS Group
- Kelly Trevethan, United Capital
Eric Aanes
President, Titus Wealth Management
700 Larkspur Landing Circle, Suite 109, Larkspur 94939; 415-461-4800; www.tituswealth.com
When it comes to managing client portfolios, what are the three to five key economic signs you watch most?
We watch unemployment, GDP growth and company earnings.
What mistakes do you see individual investors making in the current financial climate?
We see investors becoming too complacent and not rebalancing into areas of the market that are not doing as well. This in turn leads the investor to take on more risk by being over allocated to a certain asset class.
What trends are you anticipating will most impact investors over the next year?
The biggest factor will be rising interest rates in our opinion. How to mitigate duration risk in a portfolio is going to be very important.
Is there anything you would like to add?
Titus Wealth Management was just named the seventh fastest growing firm by Financial Advisor magazine.
Patrick Bentivegna, AAMS, AWMA
Senior financial consultant, Charles Schwab
200 Fourth St., Suite 100, Santa Rosa 95401; 707-569-7814; www.schwab.com
When it comes to managing client portfolios, what are the three to five key economic signs you watch most?
There are many important economic indicators that can impact the market, but three that I keep a close eye on are interest rates, corporate earnings, and investor sentiment. Interest rates are the great gravitational pull on the equity markets, and as they rise, it eventually becomes more difficult for markets to push forward as the higher interest rate environment slows down the overall economy. A lower interest rate environment helps support bull markets. Corporate earnings are the key driver for overall market expansion.
As earnings expand, so do market prices, which in turn drive economic growth and also provide support for equity valuations. Lastly and probably most important is investor sentiment. Investor sentiment tends to be a contrarian indicator at extremes and can portend a trend change in the near term future of the markets.
What mistakes do you see individual investors making in the current financial climate?
It’s difficult to make sound financial decisions without a plan that takes into account an individual’s situation and goals, but not enough people have a financial plan. For some, the roadblock might be high costs and minimums; for others, planning may seem like a dull and daunting task.
Disclosures
Investing involves risk including the potential loss of principal. No investment strategy can guarantee a profit or protect against a loss in periods of declining values. In general, the bond market is volatile as prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa. International investing involves additional risks associated to foreign currency, limited liquidity, government regulation, and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political economic and other developments. Please note that individual situations can vary. Therefore, the information presented here should only be relied upon when coordinated with individual professional advice. This material contains forward-looking statements and there are no guarantees that these results will be achieved.
The views expressed herein are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of their companies. All opinions are subject to change without notice.
Neither the information provided nor any opinion expressed constitutes a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.