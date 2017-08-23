What trends are you anticipating will most impact investors over the next year?

There are so many big issues on the table right now, like the repeal of Obamacare, tax reform, and the Fed raising interest rates. These changes, even the idea of these changes, can move markets. History shows us that investors get emotional and over-react. I don’t know what the outcome will be, but I’m prepared to adjust our portfolios and protect the clients I manage money for.

Is there anything you would like to add?

Yes, our parents and grandparents could buy and hold stock in great companies like Avon, RadioShack, Chevron, Exxon Mobile, Enron, WorldCom, and General Motors, collect their dividends and never worry about the principle. In our day and age, that is dangerous.

These companies are not too big to fail—and take your wealth with them. You need to monitor your stock, have a sell discipline and make sure it is working hard for you.

When it comes to managing client portfolios, what are the three to five key economic signs you watch most?

Even the most ardent economist would not presume to predict the future based on data from the overall economy.

There are some useful barometers out there to determine which way the wind is blowing. As an advisor with a background in economics, you need to know that indicators are just that, they point to the possibility of something happening.

They are not definitive signposts saying, ‘exit here.’ The first and most obvious indicator would be the stock market itself. If companies are profiting, then their stocks are rising. The failing of this indicator comes into play when you have stock bubbles.

Another often quoted metric is Gross Domestic Product or simply GDP. This metric shows the overall health of the economy by including all economic output contained within the United States. If GDP is rising then the overall economy must be growing.

Unemployment is self-explanatory but has considerable impact on the psychology of investors and consumers.

When you hear about high unemployment, you start to reconsider any major purchases or expenses. This is a case where the phrase “perception meets reality”, comes true.

If you perceive that the economy will be tanking, you will pull back on expenses. If most people follow suit, then the economy will likely experience the very thing you sought to protect yourself from.

What mistakes do you see individual investors making in the current financial climate?

Investors tend to get caught up in what a behavioral finance economist would call a “positive feedback loop.” Translation: People tend to buy stocks because of past performance and therefore bid up the stock price in hopes of similar returns. Often this results in mediocre performance and the sage wisdom of buy low, sell high becomes the reverse.

I believe politics will impact investors the most over the next year.

They tend to have a more knee jerk reaction to political news then the major institutions.A prime example would be Brexit last year. The market fell over 700 points in the days following the news. And in less than a few weeks, The DOW was at a new all-time high.