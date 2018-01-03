The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on Number 1 companies in 2017, SBA (7a) lenders and certified development companies.

The No. 1 companies in 2017 list is listed alphabetically.

The SBA (7a) lenders list is ranked by value of SBA 7(a) loans placed in the North Bay by counties.

The SBA 504 lenders (Certified Development Companies) list is ranked by value of SBA 504 loans placed in the North Bay by counties.

Detailed information from the lists are available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.