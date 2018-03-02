(1 of ) California has the worst 'quality of life' per new report from U.S. News & World Report. Keep clicking to see the states that made it to top 10.
(2 of ) Coming in at number ten on the 'quality of life' list is Colorado. Having beautiful landscapes and being one of the first states to legalize marijuana are just a few qualities this state is known for. Colorado is number one in economy and also has some of the healthiest residents in the nation. (Courtesy Photo)
(3 of ) Vermont may be the second smallest state in the nation, but residents seem to enjoy the small town vibes. Known for their maple syrup and home of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, Vermont comes in at number nine in terms of one of the best states to live in. (Courtesy Photo)
(4 of ) With destinations such as Cape Cod and Nantucket, Massachusetts is an ever expanding state that is expected to have an increased population of 7.3 million by 2035. Known for its history, political figures, and home to some of the best colleges in the nation, Massachusetts comes in at number eight on the 'quality of life' list. (Courtesy Photo)
(5 of ) Nebraska is know for its agriculture of beef and corn and brings in billions of dollars of revenue through this. The state is also known for its less than 3 percent unemployment rate - which was among the nations lowest. Nebraska comes in at number seven on the list of states with the highest quality of life, (Courtesy Photo)
(6 of ) Nearly seven million people call the state of Washington home and that is expected to grow by nearly two million by the year 2040. Known for being the birth place of Starbucks (and coffee capital of the world) and supplying about 70% of the nations apples, Washington is number six on the list. (Courtesy Photo)
(7 of ) New Hampshire has some of the highest median household incomes in the country with an average earnings of $70,936 - which blows the national average of $57,617 out of the water. The unemployment rate was also at a low three percent, which was among some of the nations lowest. New Hampshire comes in at number 5 in terms of having the highest qualities of life. (Courtesy Photo)
(8 of ) A whopping 90% of North Dakota's land is dedicated to farming, making one-fifth of the states population employed in agriculture. According to the Census count, three of every 10,000 residents were 100 years or older, which makes this stat the highest share of centenarians of any state. Apparently the states residents have something to live for! North Dakota comes in at number four among the states that have the highest quality of life. (Courtesy Photo)
(9 of ) Utah holds some of the youngest population in the entire U.S. It also has some of the highest fertility rates with 76 births for every 1,000 women. Home of The Sundance Film Festival and expected to have the largest job increase in 2018, Utah comes in at number three on the list of best places to live. (Courtesy Photo)
(10 of ) Minnesota's population is expected to grow by six million by the time the year 2032 hits. With the manufacturing and retail trade industry being a hot commodity in the state and being home of some of the top Fortune 500 companies, the national average income for these residents is $65,599. Minnesota is number two on the list of states with the highest quality of life. (Courtesy Photo)
(11 of ) Coming in at number one on the list of places that contains the highest quality of life is the good ol' state of Iowa. Why Iowa though? Known for being a primarily small farming state, Iowa raises livestock (mainly hogs) making it a $4.2 billion industry. Iowa comes in at #1 in infrastructure, #4 in terms of opportunity, #5 in education and #3 in healthcare. Apparently Iowa is the place to be! Any thoughts on this? (Courtesy Photo)