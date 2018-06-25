Lake County’s unchecked Pawnee fire jumped to 8,200 acres overnight, growing by 500 acres since Sunday evening, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As of Monday morning 22 structures had burned in the east county fire and 600 structures still remained threatened.

The structure losses occurred in Spring Valley and included homes and outbuildings, said Paul Lowenthal, assistant fire marshal for Santa Rosa who has been working the fire. He said the higher number was due to some new losses and a better evaluation of what had occurred earlier in the fire.

Firefighters numbered 237, but dozens more were expected Monday.

While firefighters had no containment on the fire as of Monday morning, that was expected to change later Monday with the new firefighters and as dozer lines and other efforts became more solid, Lowenthal said.

All of Spring Valley is under mandatory evacuation, as well as numerous roads in the area including Mule Skinner, Long Branch, Watertrough, Flintlock, Muzzleloader, No Guns, Antelope, Cougar, Marianne, Ramrod and Moccasin. Further evacuation information is available at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office website http://www.lakesheriff.com/

No new evacuation orders were added since Sunday’s orders.

Thousands of people have fled the fire, burning east of Lake Berryessa and northeast of Clearlake Oaks.

The fire started late Saturday afternoon near Pawnee and New Long Valley roads, east of Lake Berryessa.

