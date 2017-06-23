The Dutra family’s involvement in the construction industry started with side draft clamshell dredging, more than a century ago which includes the companies’ historic association with the construction and maintenance of the California Delta levee system in 1904. According to the company, “Since then, members of the family have been continuously engaged in this highly specialized branch of dredging science and beyond.”

The company operates as three companies, Dutra Dredging, Dutra Construction and Dutra Materials.

Denise Dutra is a fifth generation member of her family. Until her company became a “large business”, Dutra was the principal and owner of DD-M Crane and Rigging where she successfully performed marine and dredging projects both as a prime contractor and subcontractor.

Her accomplishments include being named 2005 Contractor of the Year, Civil Works, by the U.S. Army, Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division for the construction of Sacramento River Flood Control Project and Minority Small Business Person of the Year in 2008 by the Small Business Administration San Francisco District for Outstanding Achievement in the Construction Industry.

She has managed construction projects in excess of $200 million and is responsible for Dutra securing multi-million dollar construction/dredging projects. In fact, Dutra was responsible for securing the Oroville Dam Emergency Debris Removal Project for the Department of Water Resources. A licensed tugboat operator, she holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the Oregon Institute of Technology as well as participating in the construction management program at the University of California at Davis and the Women Leading Businesses Executive Forum at Harvard University.