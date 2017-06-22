Marin County agricultural products drop 13% in value in 2016

Marin County’s agricultural output slipped 13 percent last year, as a 12 percent increase in poultry sales, the No. 2 product, couldn’t offset sizable drops for cattle (No. 3), organic milk (No. 1) and several other commodities, according to a new report.

Total value of farm products was $96.5 million in 2016, below that of 2014 and of the record $111.1 million of 2015, according to the annual county Livestock & Crop Report.

The value of cattle dropped 53 percent to $10.5 million, the biggest slip for a Marin commodity last year. County Agricultural Commissioner Stacy Carlsen told the Board of Supervisors on June 20 that’s largely because of a huge fall in the price paid per pound from record highs.

“Ranchers don’t set prices, so they have a difficult time when a particular commodity price drops across the state or in many cases across the nation,” Carlsen said in the announcement. “In this particular case, the impact was most notable with our livestock, with beef pricing.”

Despite a slight increase in headcount, cattle was valued at $724 a head, down from $1,596 in 2015.

Marin’s cattle figures were not unique, according to the county. Prices nationally were over $200 per 100 pounds, before suffering a $50 price slide on the market exchange starting in late 2015, according to the U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Sacramento.

As more California counties turn in their official crop reports, the price trend probably will prove that Marin’s decline was typical, the announcement said.

At $43.1 million, milk accounted for 45 percent of the total gross value of Marin livestock and crops last year, up from 40 percent a year earlier. Production of both conventional and organic milk was down 5 percent to $39.1 million.

Trends in organic farming and ranching are promising, Carlsen said. The value of Marin’s organic milk now is almost that of all milk in the county in 2006. Prices of organic milk are more than double what they are for conventional milk — $36.85 per 100 pounds versus $15.03.

“It’s having a positive effect on our environmental resource protection while giving us an economic bonus of value added,” Carlsen said. “There’s no downside to trying to protect the environment.”

Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, who represents District 4 and agricultural West Marin, called organic milk “the savior” of dairy farming in Marin. He pointed to the Agriculture Department’s Marin Organic Certified Agriculture (MOCA) program. There were 65 registered organic producers in Marin in 2016, accounting for 46,321 mostly pasture acres and worth $66.1 million.

Among the good news Carlsen reported was poultry production jumping from a gross value of $5.3 million to $19.1 million, accounting for 20 percent of the county’s new total.

Here are other key points in the report:

• Wine grape production worth $867,000 was up 150 percent, one year after a 51 percent dive during drought conditions. Some vintners harvested no grapes in 2015, the county said.

• Wool values were up 49 percent.

• Hay crop values dropped 47 percent because of the decrease in reported values per ton and the number of tons harvested.

• Fruit and vegetable values were down 29 percent because of lower market values.