A fundraising effort may soon lead to the remote West Marin County community of Nicasio being connected to the internet via a fiber optic network.

Construction of the broadband network could start this summer with service to about 220 properties by the end of the year, the county announced.

Funding for the $2.5 million project comes in part by the community coming together to put up part of that cost. Residents in the rural community raised more than the required minimum grant matching funding amount of $994,000 to secure almost $1.5 million in state grant funding.

The California Public Utilities Commission awarded the grant in July 2016 to Rancho Cucamonga-based Inyo Networks. The company and the Nicasio Landowners Association launched a “prepayment” program to help cover bringing the internet to the more than 20 square mile area.

There will be no up-front installation costs for service recipients, but full gigabit connections for the new Nicasio Network are to cost about $89 per month, according to the CPUC.

Nicasio, primarily a farming and ranching community, is about 13 miles northwest of downtown San Rafael. Nicasio School, the Nicasio Fire Department, a church, a Druids hall and other small businesses will have opportunities to benefit from the new broadband service as well, the county stated.

“Broadband is no longer a luxury,” said Eric Blantz, co-chair of the Landowners’ broadband subcommittee. “The incumbent providers were not interested in Nicasio, so we had to find our own solution. Fortunately, Inyo was willing to work with us to design a network and a business model that will make Nicasio the best-connected small town in Marin.”

Said District 4 Marin Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, “The enthusiasm and civic spirit shown by the residents of Nicasio in reaching this very positive stage is a significant step forward for not only Nicasio but for the digital future of all of West Marin.“