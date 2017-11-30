Restaurant customers might already scan Yelp ratings when choosing where to have dinner.

Now in Marin County, in addition to what’s on the menu, they can check the establishment’s health inspection ratings and reports.

Marin County announced those who use Yelp’s community directory to look up a restaurant, can also get into the nitty-gritty of how clean the facility is and its food-preparation practices.

“Simply look up an eatery, explore its listing and find the latest health inspection result with details pertaining to the inspection, such as specific violations found. The eatery’s history of inspections is available as well,” the county’s announcement stated.

“I don’t know if I would have thought to consider a restaurant’s most recent food inspection result while I was browsing Yelp,” said Wesley Hill, Marin County’s web development and open data program manager, in a statement. “The ratings, pictures of food, and type of cuisine tend to drive the decision, but it’s immensely cool that I can now filter out suspect places using data.”

The county added that those truly interested in digging deeper can also access Marin County’s “Marin Food Report” using a separate, newly created app and explore food inspection results from across the county.

“It is more oriented toward health-inspection results than Yelp’s dining-out focus. App users can search by business name and location. Navigating the results and selecting a food facility, users can browse the latest inspections and see details not exposed in Yelp, such as inspector’s comments,” the announcement stated.

The Yelp tool is accessed by looking up restaurants, while county states its “Marin Food Report” application can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store or the Google Play store.